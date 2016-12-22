Allscripts selected to help hospital become fully digital

In the fourth quarter of 2016, The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust selected Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) fully integrated health IT solution to help achieve its objective to become a fully digital hospital. The Trust, a long-term user of the Allscripts Patient Administration System (PAS), will adopt Allscripts Sunrise™ as its new electronic patient record (EPR) and the Allscripts dbMotion Solution to provide community-wide interoperability.

The Trust currently uses the Allscripts PAS to support all aspects of patient management and care. By adding Allscripts Sunrise, combined with Allscripts dbMotion, the Trust will create a community-aware EPR that can share harmonized patient information across care providers, to enable better informed, safer and more efficient care to its 450,000 patient population.

We are committed to becoming a fully digital Trust that provides exceptional care to patients. This requires us to take a leading role in connecting up the broader healthcare community of Dudley and the surrounding area.” Dr. Jane Dale, Consultant Endocrinologist and Chief Clinical Information Officer, The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

“Allscripts has proven to be a supportive and innovative partner,” added Mark Stanton, CIO at the Trust. “We are delighted to extend our relationship further as we take this next step in our strategy for digital excellence. When searching for a replacement for our current EPR, we undertook a thorough assessment of potential partners. It was clear that Allscripts could deliver the reliable tools we need to streamline care processes and ensure up-to-date health records are in the hands of clinicians at the point of care.”

Used by leading hospitals and health systems around the world, Allscripts Sunrise is a highly configurable EPR that offers workflows to help drive adoption of clinical decision support, which can lead to improved patient outcomes.

Allscripts dbMotion is an industry-leading data connectivity and harmonization solution that helps healthcare organisations meaningfully share data across disparate systems within clinicians’ workflows.

“The Dudley Group is among the UK’s most forward-looking healthcare providers, and we are delighted to be selected to help achieve their objectives of transforming the delivery of care to their community,” said Steven Brain, Vice President and Managing Director, Allscripts, UK. “We are confident our partnership will equip the Trust with the tools it needs to better manage the care of both individuals and populations of patients.”

The Dudley Group’s patients are cared for at three hospital sites – Russells Hall Hospital, Guest Outpatient Centre in Dudley and Corbett Outpatient Centre in Stourbridge – as well as community sites.

Dudley Group provides the full range of secondary care and select specialist services, along with adult community-based care in patients’ homes and in more than 40 centres in the Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council community. The Trust employs more than 4,000 staff members and has over 700 beds.