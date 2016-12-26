MMJ Labs to launch new wearable pain therapy device at runDisney Health and Fitness Expo

MMJ Labs, LLC, industry leaders in non-invasive pain relief, will debut their newest product, VibraCool® Massaging Ice Therapy, at the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo in Orlando, FL.

VibraCool® is the wearable pain therapy device that provides simple, serious relief for IT Band pain, carpal tunnel, tennis elbow, and other painful overuse conditions and injuries. Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience the instant pain therapy of VibraCool® at the booth throughout the event. Runners will be able to purchase the product for use on pre- and post-race aches and pains -- and beyond. Product demonstrations, raffles and sales will take place in Booth 605 in the Stadium Exhibition area during expo hours from January 4-7, 2017.

Team members will be interacting with attendees to help them find the VibraCool® model that best fits their needs. The innovative pain relief product is offered in three configurations to treat areas where pain is common: Plantar Fasciitis/Neck/Shoulder, Wrist/Elbow, and Knee/Ankle.

VibraCool®'s Cool-Pulse™ technology is what makes it so effective for runners of all levels -- from 5k first-timers to Dopey Challenge takers. One push of a button leverages the physiologic pain relievers of high frequency massage and ice in a product optimized for athletes and chronic joint pain sufferers. VibraCool®'s intense 20-minute frozen solid ice packs decrease inflammation, pain and swelling. Vibration massages muscles, mechanically loosening stiffness and improving blood flow. For post-workout aching, using VibraCool's massaging alone before a workout can prevent delayed onset muscle soreness. The design also features a neoprene compression strap so VibraCool® can move with you during therapy or recovery.

Make the VibraCool booth your go-to stop at the Expo for pre-race muscle prep and post-race recovery. To learn more about VibraCool®, visit www.VibraCool.com, or the needle product line Buzzy® and DistrACTION® cards at www.buzzyhelps.com. Engage in conversations about pain relief with VibraCool on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.