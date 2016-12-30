Secretary of Health encourages Pennsylvanians to add healthy choices to their New Year's resolution list

Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy today encouraged Pennsylvanians to add easy health choices to their list of New Year's resolutions.

"Many of us make resolutions to better ourselves in the new year," Secretary Murphy said. "This year, I would like to encourage everyone to take important steps that will improve your health throughout 2017."

Items to add to your healthy resolutions list include:

Following these tips will provide a solid foundation for starting 2017 in a safe and healthy way. For more information about how to stay healthy, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.