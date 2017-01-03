PennTech® brand from SP Scientific get new, dedicated website

SP Scientific announces the launch of a new dedicated website for its PennTech® brand of advanced aseptic processing equipment for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.



As the only U.S.-based manufacturer to offer complete vial handling solutions covering washing, sterilization, filling, stoppering, capping and both tray and freeze dryer loading/unloading equipment – SP Scientific’s PennTech® brand has earned an international reputation for supplying reliable, high performance equipment.

Offering vial handling equipment for low to high speed applications (>400 vials pm) – the PennTech brand is known for simplistic, yet robust design, adherence to cGMP guidelines, and quality - not only of its machines, but also of the supporting validation documents it supplies.

Shireen Scott, Senior Brand Manager commented:

blockquote>The intuitive architecture of the new PennTech website allows visitors to simply and quickly locate pertinent information including specifications about this growing range of high quality, productivity enhancing equipment. Demonstration videos are also available for several models. The the site is well worth bookmarking by anyone involved in aseptic vial processing.”