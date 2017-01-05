New software “Communities” aims to improve productivity

Listables makes it easy for people to collaborate and do more together.

Listables Inc continues to enhance its innovative and collaborative productivity software with the launch of "Communities". With newly introduced capabilities, people can take advantage of community generated checklists for personal use, share with people with similar interests, and leverage best-of-breed checklists.

Listables elevates the simple idea of checklists and makes it easy for people to improve their daily productivity. Used by thousands of teams worldwide, Listables is changing the way teams interact.

As part of the launch of Communities, Listables is featuring checklists from American Cancer Society (ACS) that can help millions of people with cancer prevention and diagnosis. For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society has worked relentlessly to save lives and create a world with less cancer.

Listables has been well received in the market with thousands of teams already trusting Listables to be part of their daily work. Having American Cancer Society as one of our content partners for Communities is a privilege and honor and we are happy to be helping raise cancer awareness and prevention. Featured checklists and content from different content providers will further benefit communities around the world and make it easy for people to find content they want and care about without having to spend time searching across different sites" Vivek Chugh, CEO of Listables Inc.

Listables was started to address the specific market need where tools don’t focus on daily and repeatable activities for daily team productivity. High performing teams are always looking to improve by leveraging best practices and processes and Listables only focuses on making teams better by maximizing the power of communities.

The latest release from Listables is available now on Apple Store, Google Play, and on the web at Listables.com.

About Listables

Listables's mission is to foster teamwork makes it easy for people to create, share, track their day-to-day work, and be highly productive. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Listables's application is popular in more than 70 countries and is used by thousands of teams in companies focused on Healthcare, Technology, Education, Finance, and Marketing.