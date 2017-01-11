ISTH joins with Wiley to introduce new open-access journal

The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), in partnership with John Wiley and Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWa and JWb), announces the launch of the Society's new open access journal, Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis (RPTH), with its inaugural issue to publish in conjunction with the meeting of the ISTH 2017 Congress in Berlin, Germany, July 8-13.

Complementing the Society's flagship journal, the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (JTH), RPTH will provide an innovative new open access platform for science and discourse among researchers, clinicians and patients. It will publish a broad array of article types covering the widest possible spectrum of topics in thrombosis, hemostasis and related areas. Studies by multidisciplinary research groups, from emerging areas of research and from under-represented regions of the world, will be of particular interest.

Mary Cushman, M.D., M.Sc., professor of medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, and director of the thrombosis and hemostasis program at the University of Vermont Medical Center in the United States, will lead the launch of the journal as its inaugural Editor-in-Chief. The editorial team working with Dr. Cushman represents all areas of the world and includes: Pantep Angchaisuksiri (Thailand), Cihan Ay (Austria), Suzanne Cannegieter (The Netherlands), Adam Cuker (USA), Susan Kahn (Canada), Fiona Newell (Australia), Yotis Senis (UK) and Alisa Wolberg (USA).

"RPTH epitomizes the current era of inter-disciplinary scientific discovery and new methods of knowledge dissemination," Cushman said. "Capitalizing on its open access and online-only format, RPTH will provide unrestricted access to scientific results from around the globe as a 'living journal,' serving as an important catalyst for digital discussion. In so doing, it will also provide the public with ease of access to research findings."

Published in partnership with Wiley, RPTH is interested in basic, clinical, translational and population or public health research. Studies and trials covering quality of care, outcomes, dissemination and implementation science are sought, including work on novel care delivery especially in areas of resource constraint around the world.