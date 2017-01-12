BMG LABTECH show off new colour scheme to be implemented on all products

BMG LABTECH’s visual appearance is heading into a new direction. The microplate reader company launched a new corporate colour identity that will be rolled out across all products as well as external and internal communication channels in the coming weeks.

“As the company grows and develops, it is important that our brand continues to reflect the high quality, reliability and innovation of our products. Our new corporate identity represents the natural evolution of this transformation.

It unites all our microplate readers and coming product launches under the new purple and grey design. This new visual brand appearance gives us a forward looking image that supports our reputation of being a technology leader in microplate reading”, says Tobias Pusterla, International Marketing Manager at BMG LABTECH.

Today BMG LABTECH is at the forefront of technology due to continuous development of innovative and unique technologies in microplate reading over the last 25 years. BMG LABTECH offers a wide range of dedicated and multi-mode microplate readers for life sciences applications and high-throughput screening.

“It’s imperative for our brand to reflect and promote our company as it is today and the tremendous product and service quality we bring. The new corporate identity presents the company as modern and evolving. It contains an elegant grey and a strong purple, while the company logo will remain unchanged”, explains Pusterla.

An updated corporate website will follow during the year to complete the new brand identity and showcase the company’s competitive strength and entire product range.

Our newly coloured readers will be shown for the first time at BMG LABTECH’s booth (529) at SLAS 2017, February 4-8 in Washington DC.