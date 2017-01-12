Instrument for efficient cap sealing announced by Porvair Sciences

Porvair Sciences announces the introduction of Autocapper - a versatile electronic applicator that enables friction sample seals to be quickly and securely applied to both microplates and microtube racks.



The simplicity of the Autocapper design, which features a drawer to hold your microplate and cap mat, ensures highly reliable, high integrity sample sealing over many years’ service. Incorporating a powerful motor the Autocapper is able to apply sufficient force to fit cap mats of varying materials to most commercial available deep well plates.

A special feature of the Autocapper is its ability to apply sealing caps to 96 position bar coded microtube racks, accurately and reproducibly, giving a high integrity seal every time. The unit can be bolted down to a bench for extra stability and adaptors are available to also enable sealing of shallow well plates using the device.

The Autocapper joins Porvair Sciences range of manual and automated equipment designed to assist laboratories improve the reliability and productivity of their solvent evaporation and sample sealing tasks.