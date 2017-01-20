Service to screen for DNA damaging compounds released by Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, has introduced CAN MultiFlow™ screening services to more accurately predict genotoxic and mode of action* properties of substances, ingredients and drug compounds. Offered through its BioReliance® testing facilities, Merck will be the first company to provide this service in the United States.

The screening process uses flow cytometry to quickly and efficiently screen for clastogens, aneugens and non-genotoxicants (CAN) in pharmaceutical compounds, agricultural chemicals, flavors, fragrances and consumer products. The results from the assay can help manufacturers reject harmful substances during product development or reduce undesirable properties at an early stage.

Assessing toxicology is one of the most important steps in the development of chemicals, ingredients and drugs for use in pharmaceuticals, agriculture or consumer goods. Merck’s new CAN MultiFlow™ screening services provide more accurate predictions for toxicity than other approaches. This highly efficient and accurate service will allow for faster evaluation of compounds for potential hazards, making drugs, cosmetics, flavors, fragrances and other chemicals safer for consumers in the long run.” Andrew Bulpin, Head of Process Solutions Strategic Marketing & Innovation, Life Science.

Unlike other screening tests, the CAN MultiFlow™ assay analyses multiple biomarkers (p53, hH2AX and Phospho-Histone H3) associated with DNA damage in a single high-throughput assay. This model provides more accurate predictions of genotoxicity to help avoid false positives or other misinformation that may exclude an otherwise safe compound from a development pipeline. The CAN MultiFlow™ assay uses a minimal amount of material for testing and rapidly provides results.

The new CAN MultiFlow™ assay is based on the MultiFlow™ kit from Litron Laboratories. At this time, Merck is the only provider of the service in the United States. With the addition of this new service, Merck now offers the industry’s most current and comprehensive range of solutions for genotoxicity assessment, from discovery to lead optimization, and from regulatory assessment to lead rescue.