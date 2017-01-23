New AAV biosensor products announced by AMSBIO

AMSBIO announce a new range of ready-to-use adeno-associated virus (AAV) biosensor products. These viruses encode your chosen biosensor, either calcium or glutamate sensor and are ready for in vivo injection.

The new range of Calcium or Glutamate biosensor products comes with a choice of promoter and the ability to include the Cre inducible (FLEx-ON) expression. AMSBIO have packaged these indicators into the most commonly used AAV serotypes (AAV8 and AAV9). AMSBIO also has the experience and expertise to assist research groups that require a different serotype.

The new range of biosensors are genetically engineered fluorescent proteins attached to an additional protein sequence which makes them sensitive to small biomolecules or other physiological intracellular processes such as Calcium ions.

When introduced to cells, tissues or organisms AMSBIO AAV biosensors detect changes by fluorescent microscopy or spectral changes. These biosensors permit long-term imaging and can be engineered to specifically target cellular compartments or organelles. In addition, AMSBIO AAV biosensors allow signaling pathway exploration or enable the measurement of a biomolecule whilst preserving both spatial and temporal cellular processes.

Applications that will benefit from the Calcium AAV biosensors include real-time calcium imaging with GCaMP, high throughput calcium assays with cultured cells, Calcium activity imaging across large cell populations and/or tissues and tracing of neurons based on their Calcium activity level.