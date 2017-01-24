Genevac showcase new look for miVac concentrators

Genevac announces the second generation version of its popular miVac centrifugal sample concentrator range that features a sleek new look.

Incorporating an improved pressure controller with intuitive programming and graphical display - miVac concentrators are now even easier to use. Featuring solid aluminium JetRotors - second generation miVac concentrators offer unmatched speed of evaporation in an affordable entry level system.

Capable of removing solvents from a variety of sample formats including tubes, microplates and vials - miVac concentrators can also be used to freeze dry aqueous samples. MiVac systems are suitable for use with a wide range of solvents, from volatile organic types through to water and many medium boiling point solvents. There is a choice of three medium to high vacuum pumps and a dedicated DNA system with built-in pump.

Unique to miVac concentrators is SpeedTrap - a novel frost-free, refrigerated cold trap that minimises the traditional time required to dispose of removed solvent. MiVac concentrators feature built-in special methods for working with alcohols, water and water mixtures to improve performance and optimise concentration times.

MiVac concentrators are extremely quiet when in use and typical results with water show that they are up to 40% faster than comparably priced biological sample concentrators.