NIDEK introduces OPD-Scan III VS Refractive Power / Corneal Analyzer for optimal eyeglass prescription

Published on January 27, 2017

NIDEK CO. LTD., a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic, optometric, and lens edging equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the OPD-Scan III VS Refractive Power / Corneal Analyzer.

The OPD-Scan III VS is an aberrometer providing optimal and facilitated eyeglass prescription with detailed measurement data. This device mainly measures corneal shape (topographer) and refractive error (refractometer). It clarifies causes of vision difficulties through wavefront analysis of information measured over a wide area.

The three kinds of easy-to-understand reports displayed on a tablet allow simple explanation of examination results. The Basic Information Report is useful for general overview of patients’ eye conditions.

The Simulation Report offers visual performance simulations and MTF graphs for a variety of conditions.

The Eye Diagram Image Report helps to visually understand eye conditions ranging from eye fundus to cornea with the eye model.

A wide range of display patterns, including MTF graph, OPD map and Instantaneous map, can be displayed in the reports. Furthermore, by communicating with the NIDEK Refractor, the high quality measurement and fast examination provide an even more enhanced experience.

The OPD-Scan III VS opens a variety of business possibilities as a new communication tool for providing solutions in face-to-face consulting.

Source:

http://www.nidek-intl.com/news-event/news/entry-2838.html

