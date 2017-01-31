Oxford University Press and ISDE announce new partnership to publish ‘Diseases of the Esophagus’

Oxford University Press and the International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus (ISDE) are pleased to announce their new partnership to publish Diseases of the Esophagus, ISDE's monthly scientific journal.

Diseases of the Esophagus publishes original research papers, systematic reviews and meta-analysis, commissioned review articles from international experts, clinical guidelines, and editorials focusing on the etiology, diagnosis, and treatment of the esophageal diseases. It is the unique international journal that offers comprehensive articles on diseases of the esophagus from both medical and surgical viewpoints.

Alison Denby, publishing director for Oxford Journals, said, "We are greatly looking forward to a partnership with ISDE. It's a privilege to work with such an esteemed organization and to help Diseases of the Esophagus grow into the future. We're excited to expand DOTE's readership, and to help it attain a reputation as the premiere journal of esophageal study."

The two editors in chief (Neil Gupta & Giovanni Zaninotto), with the assistance of the Journal Editorial Board, manage over 400 manuscripts per year. In the last few years, Diseases of the Esophagus has increased its impact factor from 1.48 in 2010 to 2.14 in 2015. The journal is ranked in the third quartile amongst gastroenterological journals. The journal has increased the number of article downloads from 45,000 in 2010 to well over 65,000 in 2015.