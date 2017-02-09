AMSBIO publishes new catalogue that details cutting edge tools for neuroscience research

February 9, 2017 at 1:57 AM

AMSBIO has published a new 25-page Neuroscience catalogue that details its extensive range of specific tools and reagents to enable researchers stay at the forefront of their field.

Cellular models are key tools that open the door to numerous neuroscience applications including neurodegeneration, neurogensis and developmental diseases. With the discovery that neural stem cells exist in the adult brain many researchers are now seeking to use these cells in in vitro studies. To restore normal function in numerous disorders, including Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimers Disease, neural stem cell transplantation is an important emerging strategy. Furthermore, the recent advent of iPSC and genome editing technology including CRISPR has transformed the scope of neuroscience research allowing the generation of isogenic models and the ability to obtain large numbers of neural stem cells, which had been traditionally difficult to obtain. As many researchers acknowledge the importance of studying the behaviour of neurons, glial cells and neural stem cells with a physiologically relevant context the importance of 3D cell culture has grown.

Related Stories

Beautifully illustrated the new catalogue provides detailed information on the latest neural stem cells, cell culture media / supplements, matrices, scaffolds, cryopreservation media and neural transfection products available from AMSBIO.

AMSBIO is a leading transatlantic based source for neural cells, media and supplements including iPSC-derived cells. The company's large range of substrates and matrices including natural extracellular matrices and artificial scaffolds give you numerous options to develop your in vitro system. AMSBIO also offer proteins, specialised antibodies, ELISA kits, cryopreservation media and an extensive biorepository with neural tissue from numerous species. AMSBIO has an active program of cooperation with leading labs around the world enabling it to continually add new resources to its cutting edge neuroscience range.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows way to counteract junk-food eating cycle
Researcher paints pitiless picture of life for people with acquired deaf-blindness
Novel potassium channel genes could be promising therapeutic targets for alcohol use disorder
Nicotine creates cascade of effects in the brain that get worse over time
Fixations control responses of face cells, research suggests
New study uncovers important links between glioblastoma and epileptic seizures
Cellectricon, Censo Biotechnologies launch joint technology access program to accelerate CNS and pain research
Neuroscientists clarify role of controversial immune system protein in Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vasculature in mini-brains expands research potential