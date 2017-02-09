Neuroscience range by Amsbio covers a variety of tools to help neuroscience research

AMSBIO has published a new 25-page Neuroscience catalogue that details its extensive range of specific tools and reagents to enable researchers stay at the forefront of their field.

Cellular models are key tools that open the door to numerous neuroscience applications including neurodegeneration, neurogensis and developmental diseases. With the discovery that neural stem cells exist in the adult brain many researchers are now seeking to use these cells in in vitro studies.

To restore normal function in numerous disorders, including Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimers Disease, neural stem cell transplantation is an important emerging strategy. Furthermore, the recent advent of iPSC and genome editing technology including CRISPR has transformed the scope of neuroscience research allowing the generation of isogenic models and the ability to obtain large numbers of neural stem cells, which had been traditionally difficult to obtain.

As many researchers acknowledge the importance of studying the behaviour of neurons, glial cells and neural stem cells with a physiologically relevant context the importance of 3D cell culture has grown.

Beautifully illustrated the new catalogue provides detailed information on the latest neural stem cells, cell culture media / supplements, matrices, scaffolds, cryopreservation media and neural transfection products available from AMSBIO.

