Webinar to compare different screening methods for anemia

This webinar will compare the different methods while addressing the importance of accurate and suitable methods for anemia screening. You will learn how some anemia control programs have been very successful in reducing the prevalence of anemia through recurrent monitoring.

WHO's Member States have endorsed global targets for improving maternal, infant and young child nutrition and are committed to monitoring progress. One of these targets states that by 2025 anemia should be reduced by 50% in women of reproductive age.

To meet this target, availability of accurate and cost effective methods for determination of hemoglobin levels is therefore vital. Today there are numerous different methods used worldwide, all with their own advantages and disadvantages, and only very few of them suitable for field conditions.

Topic: Efficient Screening Tools – Key to Combat Anemia

Date: 28 February

Time: 2030 Hrs

Focused on: Anemia, Hemoglobin, Anemia Screening, Hemoglobin Estimation Methods, Point of care testing

