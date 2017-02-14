Webinar to compare different screening methods for anemia

February 14, 2017 at 9:16 AM

This webinar will compare the different methods while addressing the importance of accurate and suitable methods for anemia screening. You will learn how some anemia control programs have been very successful in reducing the prevalence of anemia through recurrent monitoring.

WHO's Member States have endorsed global targets for improving maternal, infant and young child nutrition and are committed to monitoring progress. One of these targets states that by 2025 anemia should be reduced by 50% in women of reproductive age.

To meet this target, availability of accurate and cost effective methods for determination of hemoglobin levels is therefore vital. Today there are numerous different methods used worldwide, all with their own advantages and disadvantages, and only very few of them suitable for field conditions.

To learn more join us for the webinar:

Topic: Efficient Screening Tools – Key to Combat Anemia
Date: 28 February
Time: 2030 Hrs
Focused on: Anemia, Hemoglobin, Anemia Screening, Hemoglobin Estimation Methods, Point of care testing
Sponsored by: HemoCue AB, Ängelholm Sweden

Source:

http://www.hemocue.com/en/about-us/news-and-insights/anemia-webinar

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
