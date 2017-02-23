Dräger's new IncuWarmer Babyleo TN500 offers optimal thermoregulation in neonatal care

The new IncuWarmer Babyleo TN500 from Dräger offers optimal thermoregulation in open care, closed care and transition. The device provides a stable micro-environment for the premature baby and is also very quiet, typically operating at 40 dB(A). The wide-ranged height adjustment function, jumbo hand ports and an easy-to-open hood allow clinicians and parents to comfortably and efficiently provide care to the premature baby. An integrated audio system and kangaroo mode help actively involve Mommy and Daddy in caring for their child.

Together with the neonatal intensive care team, medical technology plays an important role during the first hours, days and weeks, for premature babies, especially if they are extremely premature and very low birthweight. The Babyleo IncuWarmer offers optimal care for open and closed care in a single device and is designed to help make care processes easier and more efficient for the team. At the same time, Babyleo helps to reduce stress for the baby whenever possible. The device provides superior thermoregulation via three synchronized heat sources to ensure the temperature is maintained even when the hood is opened. A constant supply of warmth is especially criticial for the healthy development of the premature baby.

Supporting Baby’s development and caregivers’ workflow

In addition to the thermoregulation system, the device has an automatic humidifier so the humidity level is automatically adjusted according to the temperature settings. When humidity levels are high, to avoid condensation build up on the hood of the device, Babyleo has a Clear View feature which activates the radiant warmer to ensure the care team always has good visibility. To make care rounds more comfortable for the staff and parents, Babyleo has a wide variable height range so you can be tall or short, sitting or standing, and always find the right position to access the baby. Additionally, the jumbo hand ports, generous storage space and a bed coupling system for the Dräger Babylog VN500 ventilator facilitate easier workflows so caregivers can provide the best care for the newborn.

For the parents

Family plays a key role in the development of a premature baby. The physical and emotional bond with the parents is essential. So of course, Babyleo supports kangaroo care, a technique where the infant is held on a parent’s chest. The kangaroo mode ensures baby is monitored during skin-to-skin care and that Babyleo’s settings remain set for baby’s return. It is the first device to also include an audio function which allows, for example, mothers to play music or recorded voice files for their babies via an MP3 player plugged into the side of the device. A small loudspeaker delivers the recording inside the device at a low, controlled volume.

Furthermore, Babyleo has a Family View screen. The user interface of the screen displays a select number of easy-to-read medical parameter values, in an effort to reduce parent anxiety, and also includes the baby’s name and a personalized icon so each device is individualized. Parents and caregivers can also choose between eight different mood light colors to gently light the floor area and create a nice atmosphere.