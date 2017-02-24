New image-guided therapy system to aid clinicians in a variety of procedures developed by Philips

Developed in collaboration with leading hospitals worldwide, Philips Azurion is an innovative image-guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of procedures, helping them to optimise interventional lab performance, provide superior care and reduce dose exposure

Azurion is powered by ConnectOS, Philips’ newly developed operating system to optimise system integration which features an intuitive user interface combined with real-time information on multiple work spots within the interventional lab

Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, today announced the global launch of Azurion, its next generation image-guided therapy (IGT) platform that integrates advanced interventional tools into one clinician platform. Combining advancements in vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, oncology and neuroradiology, Azurion provides procedure cards that allow clinicians to pre-program routine tasks and user preferences while state-of-the-art ergonomic design and an intuitive user interface lets clinicians swiftly and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures in the interventional lab.

Azurion is the result of a multi-year development program conducted in collaboration with leading clinicians in the field to acknowledge that with the rapid growth of image-guided therapy procedures, hospitals and health systems are increasingly faced with the need to control costs while improving their standards of care. Azurion has been designed to address these challenges and is equipped with new workflow options and performance dashboards, as well as an upcoming range of productivity improvement services.

Andy Rogers, Head of Radiation Physics Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust comments:

We are proud to partner with Philips UKI and to be one of the first centres in the world to receive this new advanced concept in IGT. We have found the pairing of excellent image quality with low radiation dose a great advantage when undertaking complex and lengthy cardiac procedures, while Azurion’s ease of use has let us quickly train staff on the system and integrate it into the cardiac catch lab environment. We are very excited with the future possibilities of integrating more of our equipment into a single touch-screen user interface, which will drive improvements in lab efficiency and superior patient care.”

Having acquired Volcano Corporation in 2015, subsequently becoming a leader in advanced catheters for diagnosis and therapy, Philips is further expanding its market footprint in the IGT market with one of its largest global product launches in recent years.