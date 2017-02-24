New image-guided therapy system to aid clinicians in a variety of procedures developed by Philips

February 24, 2017 at 11:44 AM

Developed in collaboration with leading hospitals worldwide, Philips Azurion is an innovative image-guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of procedures, helping them to optimise interventional lab performance, provide superior care and reduce dose exposure

Azurion is powered by ConnectOS, Philips’ newly developed operating system to optimise system integration which features an intuitive user interface combined with real-time information on multiple work spots within the interventional lab

Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, today announced the global launch of Azurion, its next generation image-guided therapy (IGT) platform that integrates advanced interventional tools into one clinician platform. Combining advancements in vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, oncology and neuroradiology, Azurion provides  procedure cards that  allow clinicians to pre-program routine tasks and user preferences while state-of-the-art ergonomic design and an intuitive user interface lets clinicians swiftly and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures in the interventional lab.

Azurion is the result of a multi-year development program conducted in collaboration with leading clinicians in the field to acknowledge that with the rapid growth of image-guided therapy procedures, hospitals and health systems are increasingly faced with the need to control costs while improving their standards of care. Azurion has been designed to address these challenges and is equipped with new workflow options and performance dashboards, as well as an upcoming range of productivity improvement services.

Andy Rogers, Head of Radiation Physics Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust comments:

We are proud to partner with Philips UKI and to be one of the first centres in the world to receive this new advanced concept in IGT. We have found the pairing of excellent image quality with low radiation dose a great advantage when undertaking complex and lengthy cardiac procedures, while Azurion’s ease of use has let us quickly train staff on the system and integrate it into the cardiac catch lab environment. We are very excited with the future possibilities of integrating more of our equipment into a single touch-screen user interface, which will drive improvements in lab efficiency and superior patient care.”

Having acquired Volcano Corporation in 2015, subsequently becoming a leader in advanced catheters for diagnosis and therapy, Philips is further expanding its market footprint in the IGT market with one of its largest global product launches in recent years.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

