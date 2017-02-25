Mercy gynecologic oncologist recognized as "Top Doctor" for 2017 by Castle Connolly Medical

February 25, 2017 at 5:27 AM

Mercy Medical Center has announced that Dwight D. Im, M.D., FACOG, Medical Director of The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy, The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy and The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy has been recognized by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as a "Top Doctor" for 2017.

The national selection process for Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" is based on both peer nomination and extensive review by a physician-led research team. Medical training, board certifications, achievements, and other credentials are also measured during the annual selection process.

Related Stories

Dwight D. Im, M.D., FACOG, is a renowned gynecologic surgeon and leader of Mercy's prestigious gynecology and robotic surgery programs. Additionally he serves as Medical Director of The Gynecologic Oncology Collaborative, a network of Gynecologic Oncology Centers throughout Maryland offering women access to top rated gynecologic care in a location that is convenient to them.

A top gynecologic oncologist and gynecologic robotic surgeon, Dr. Dwight Im specializes in diagnosis and treatment of gynecologic cancers including ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers.

Dr. Im leads The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy, which offers surgical procedures performed by physician experts in multiple specialties and sub-specialties, including Urology, General Surgery, Surgical Oncology, Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology.

Dr. Dwight Im is among the most widely recognized gynecologic oncology robotic surgeons and was the first surgeon to be named a "Gynecologic Oncology EpiCenter Surgeon" for the da Vinci robot. In 2015, Dr. Im was one of eight doctors elevated to Mentor Status in Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology. Dr. Im trains doctors from around the world in advanced, precision robotic surgery.

Source:

https://mdmercy.com/news-and-events/media-relations/news-by-mercy/2017/february/dr-dwight-im-named-castle-connolly-top-doctor-for-2017?sc_lang=en

Posted in: Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Carving a career in science
Research: Many ulcerative colitis patients taking conventional treatments describe disease as 'poorly controlled'
Dermatologist recommends monthly self-exams to catch melanoma early
Good communication can make medical visits more successful for patients with autism
Study finds sharp rise in number of older Americans taking multiple brain-affecting drugs
Medtronic launches new Signia Stapling System that provides real-time feedback during surgery
UCLA cardiology expert provides ten heart healthy tips for Valentine's Day
Researchers discover new pathway that may play key role in kidney transplant rejection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Non-invasive imaging technique accurately detects skin cancer without surgical biopsy