Study highlights potential tolerability of single fraction of HDR brachytherapy for localized prostate cancer

March 1, 2017 at 11:25 PM

Results from a new prospective clinical trial indicate that high-dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy administered in a single, 19 Gray (Gy) treatment may be a safe and effective alternative to longer courses of HDR treatment for men with localized prostate cancer. The study is available online in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology Biology Physics, the flagship journal of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO).

With brachytherapy, also known as internal radiation therapy (RT), implants are surgically inserted in or near cancerous tissue to deliver a curative radiation dose directly to the tumor while limiting exposure for surrounding healthy tissue. Reducing this exposure is of particular concern for treating tumors in the prostate, which is surrounded by multiple critical structures. In contrast to low-dose-rate (LDR) brachytherapy, where radioactive seed implants are placed permanently in the body and gradually deposit low levels of radiation over a period of months, HDR treatments deposit the dose in one treatment, after which the radioactive implant is removed from the patient.

Typically, HDR brachytherapy is administered in four to as many as nine treatment sessions, which generally requires multiple invasive procedures to insert the implants. While the number of sessions can be streamlined by increasing the dose given in each session, data on the safety and tolerability of highly escalated brachytherapy doses are still relatively new and therefore limited. In this study, researchers found that patients who received a single fraction of 19 Gy HDR brachytherapy experienced similar clinical outcomes as with LDR brachytherapy, but with the convenience of a single visit.

"It is becoming apparent that patients may be treated definitively for their prostate cancer in as little as a single day with a minimally invasive outpatient procedure," said lead study author Daniel J. Krauss, MD, a radiation oncologist at Oakland University's William Beaumont School of Medicine in Royal Oak, Michigan. "We found that patients generally can resume normal activities the following day with typical side effects."

The study, which appeared in the Red Journal's January 2017 issue, presented the results of a nonrandomized, prospective clinical trial of 58 patients with low- or intermediate-risk (non-metastatic) prostate cancer, with a median follow-up period of 2.9 years. All patients received a single, 19 Gy fraction of HDR brachytherapy. The median patient age was 63 years (range 43-73), and 91 percent of the patients presented with stage T1 disease.

Related Stories

At an average of nearly three years following treatment, cancer control rates were favorable and the toxicity profile was highly favorable. Three patients experienced recurrence or progression, yielding an estimated three-year cumulative biochemical control rate of 93 percent. Within the six months following HDR therapy, seven patients (12.1%) experienced grade 2 urinary side effects, most commonly frequency/urgency (6.9%). No patients experienced short-term grade 3+ urinary toxicity or grade 2+ gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity. Rates were similarly modest for long-term side effects. Six patients (10.3%) experienced chronic grade 2 urinary toxicity and one patient (1.7%) experienced grade 3 chronic GI toxicity that subsequently resolved. No patients experienced long-term grade 3+ urinary toxicity or grade 4 GI toxicity.

"This study illustrates that a potentially curative dose of radiation may be delivered safely to the prostate entirely in a single administration," said Dr. Krauss. "Giving the entire dose in a single treatment theoretically could have had a greater negative impact on the normal tissues in close proximity to the prostate--meaning the bladder, urethra and rectum--but this was not found to be the case. Toxicity rates were extremely low, with essentially no major complications encountered in this initial group of 58 patients."

While findings highlight the potential tolerability of a single fraction of HDR brachytherapy for localized prostate cancer, the article also emphasizes the need for additional follow-up to compare long-term cancer control rates with conventional treatment approaches, which generally administer larger cumulative doses than the 19 Gy dose used in this trial.

"As the follow-up interval lengthens, 19 Gy dosing in a single fraction may or may not be sufficient to result in cure rates comparable to historical standards. One thing that this study has made clear, however, is that the extremely low toxicity and complication rates leave room to escalate the single fraction dose in subsequent trials," said Dr. Krauss. "While additional study and longer follow-up are necessary to confirm the optimal dose for single-fraction HDR brachytherapy, we are optimistic that the single-treatment approach can eventually become a standard practice for prostate cancer treatment."

Source:

https://www.astro.org/News-and-Publications/News-and-Media-Center/News-Releases/2017/Study-finds-single,-escalated-dose-of-brachytherapy-radiation-may-be-a-safe-and-effective-treatment-for-localized-prostate-cancer/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds biochemical pathway that triggers regrowth of breast cancer stem cells after chemotherapy
Researchers shed new light on molecular pump that ejects anticancer agents
Researchers identify tumour protein that may hold key pancreatic cancer survival
New clinical practice guideline addresses testing of molecular biomarkers in colorectal cancer patients
Researchers to examine link between zinc deficiency, Hedgehog, and prostate cancer
Huddersfield researchers discover cancer curing molecule that opens door for highly-effective treatment
Lack of methyl groups in gene body may lead to emergence of cancer
Yale researchers explore how aggressive LUAD cells manage to grow outside the lungs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

The human exposome is probably best defined as “everything that is not the genome.” This is a bit tongue in cheek, but basically, the exposome is comprised of all of the chemicals in your body from the environment, food, consumer products, their metabolites, the endogenous “housekeeping” chemicals, the cellular wastes from energy production, as well as all of the messenger compounds and life supporting chemicals.

Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Melanoma patients' immunotherapy response linked to diversity and makeup of gut bacteria