Huron Digital Pathology, a provider of whole slide scanners, announced today a major update to its award-winning TissueScope whole slide imaging platform. The newly re-designed TissueScope LE and high capacity TissueScope LE120 brightfield scanners now offer significantly increased scan speed of less than one minute per slide.

Already recognized as the most versatile slide scanner platform available, with the ability to scan any size of slide 1” x 3” to 6” x 8”, the updated TissueScope LE and TissueScope LE120 scanners are now faster and even easier to use. To further optimize throughput, the scanners also offer unique features that make it easy to scan even the most difficult slides.

Key Features:

Easy to use

Fast: < 1 minute per slide

Sharp, clear image quality, up to 40X magnification

Quickly scans 1” x 3” slides, 2” x 3” slides and any size of slide up to 6” x 8”

Easily handles faint tissue, chipped slides, thick slides and multiple barcodes, significantly reducing the need for re-scanning

Tray-based slide holder ensures that the scanner never touches or damages slides

Image-based bar code reading that can read bar codes anywhere on the slide

Z-stack scanning

Non-proprietary file format that is compatible with virtually all image management systems

“Slide scanning efficiency is a key driver for the adoption of digital pathology workflows,” commented Patrick Myles, Chief Executive Officer of Huron Digital Pathology.