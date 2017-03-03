Springwell partners with LifeBridge Health to enhance services for senior residents

March 3, 2017 at 9:29 PM

Springwell, a senior living community located in Baltimore's Mt. Washington neighborhood, will join LifeBridge Health in a partnership agreement that became official on February 27, 2017.

"As we welcome Springwell into the LifeBridge Health family of services, we are eager to work together to bring additional resources and programs to this dynamic senior living community. Our shared vision for quality care and service, along with geographic proximity to our Sinai Hospital and Levindale facilities, makes this partnership a natural fit," says David Krajewski, president of LifeBridge Health Partners, a division of LifeBridge Health.

"At Springwell, we are a truly differentiated senior living community, focused on delivering both outstanding hospitality and care in a safe, warm and vibrant place for our residents to live. In partnering with LifeBridge Health, we are joining with one of the state's premier health care providers, allowing us to further enhance the services we offer our residents. We're also very excited about embarking on our expansion plan together," says Phil Golden, the executive director of Springwell and one of its owners.

The first project for the new partners will be this spring when construction will begin at Springwell on a modern state-of-the-art independent living community with 99 additional units, increasing Springwell's capacity to 235 residences. Springwell already offers a range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

LifeBridge Health has extensive experience in senior living and post-acute care, interacting with nearly 1,500 people every day through a variety of services. LifeBridge Health owns Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, has a partnership with four FutureCare nursing homes and is a majority owner of HomeCare Maryland, one of the state's largest providers of in-home medical care for adults.

http://www.lifebridgehealth.org/Main/PressReleases/570.aspx

