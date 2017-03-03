Study examines link between social rejection experiences and daily alcohol use

March 3, 2017 at 1:30 AM

The need to belong and experience social connections is a fundamental human characteristic. Prior research has shown that social rejection is linked to increases in negative emotions, distress, and hostility. This study examined the impact of social rejection on alcohol use, and whether the impact differed when the social rejection was by close others, such as friends, spouses or family members, or by strangers or acquaintances.

Researchers gathered data from 77 community participants (41 women, 36 men) who used their smartphones to record their social interactions and alcohol use for 14 consecutive days. The analysis examined associations between rejection experiences and daily alcohol use.

Findings indicated that the type of relationship may be a key factor in whether or not social rejection leads to drinking. More specifically, on days characterized by rejection by close others, the likelihood of drinking significantly increased. In contrast, on days characterized by rejection by acquaintances, there was no increase in the likelihood of drinking. This finding contrasts with laboratory studies of rejection that emphasize rejection and ostracism by strangers rather than known others.

Source:

http://www.rsoa.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Molecular basis for tongue cancer progression: an interview with Dr Simona Principe
Chromatrap reports benefits of ChIP technology in ground breaking research
NPS MedicineWise recommends regular hand washing to stop spread of bacterial infections
Experts meet at Hyderabad for four-day World Stroke Congress
Short-term use of opioids implicated in protracted pain, new study finds
NHS: a health service or an illness service? An interview with Dr Paula Crick

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in optogenetics

Optogenetics is a way of introducing information into the brain using light, it targets specific cells or connections across the brain. It is fast, like brain signaling, and helps you communicate with neural circuitry in a language more similar to what is normally used within the brain.

Advances in optogenetics

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Low selenium levels linked to liver cancer risk? An interview with Dr David Hughes