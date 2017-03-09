UVA researchers use probiotic bacteria in yogurt to reverse depression symptoms

March 9, 2017 at 12:58 AM

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have reversed depression symptoms in mice by feeding them Lactobacillus, a probiotic bacteria found in live-cultures yogurt. Further, they have discovered a specific mechanism for how the bacteria affect mood, providing a direct link between the health of the gut microbiome and mental health.

Based on their findings, the researchers are optimistic that their discovery will hold true in people and are planning to confirm their findings in patients with depression.

"The big hope for this kind of research is that we won't need to bother with complex drugs and side effects when we can just play with the microbiome," explained lead researcher Alban Gaultier, PhD. "It would be magical just to change your diet, to change the bacteria you take, and fix your health - and your mood."

Treating depression

Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions in the United States, with up to 7 percent of people experiencing a major depressive episode, Gaultier noted. "It's a huge problem and the treatments are not very good, because they come with huge side effects," he said.

The role of the gut microbiome - the bacteria that live inside us - has been of tremendous interest to researchers studying depression and other health conditions, both mental and physical. Gaultier, of the UVA Department of Neuroscience and its Center for Brain Immunology and Glia, set out to see if he could find a concrete link between depression and gut health. "When you're stressed, you increase your chance of being depressed, and that's been known for a long, long time," he said. "So the question that we wanted to ask is, does the microbiome participate in depression?"

The answer appears to be yes. Looking at the composition of the gut microbiome before and after mice were subjected to stress, Gaultier's team found that the major change was the loss of Lactobacillus. With the loss of Lactobacillus came the onset of depression symptoms. Feeding the mice Lactobacillus with their food returned them to almost normal. "A single strain of Lactobacillus," Gaultier observed, "is able to influence mood."

He and his team then went on to determine the mechanism by which Lactobacillus influences depression. They found that the amount of Lactobacillus in the gut affects the level of a metabolite in the blood called kynurenine, which has been shown to drive depression. When Lactobacillus was diminished in the gut, the levels of kynurenine went up - and depression symptoms set in.

Related Stories

"This is the most consistent change we've seen across different experiments and different settings we call microbiome profiles," explained researcher Ioana Marin, a graduate student who is finishing up her PhD. work. "This is a consistent change. We see Lactobacillus levels correlate directly with the behavior of these mice."

Testing in humans

Gaultier was careful to call the symptoms seen in mice as "depressive-like behavior" or "despair behavior," as mice have no way to communicate that they are feeling depressed. But those symptoms are widely accepted as the best available model for looking at depression in creatures other than humans.

Based on the new findings, Gaultier plans to begin studying the effect in people as soon as possible. He intends to examine the effects of Lactobacillus on depression in patients with multiple sclerosis, a group in which the disorder is common. Promisingly, the same biological substances and mechanisms Lactobacillus uses to affect mood in mice are also seen in humans, suggesting the effect may be the same.

In addition to looking at the effects in people, the researchers are continuing to explore the important role of kynurenine. "There has been some work in humans and quite a bit in animal models talking about how this metabolite, kynurenine, can influence behavior," Marin said. "It's something produced with inflammation that we know is connected with depression. But the question still remains: How? How does this molecule affect the brain? What are the processes? This is the road we want to take."

While there is no harm in people with depression eating yogurt — assuming they can eat dairy without problem — people receiving treatment for depression should not stop taking their medications without consulting their physicians. More studies, the researchers noted, are needed.

Source:

http://newsroom.uvahealth.com/about/news-room/archives/probiotics-in-yogurt-can-reverse-depression-symptoms-in-mice-uva-finds

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brain SPECT imaging can differentiate between depression and cognitive disorders, new report reveals
Researchers provide new data and prospects for links between gut microbiota and depression
Older adults living in poor and violent neighborhoods at increased risk for depression, study finds
Researchers explore changes in prevalence of depression among current, former and never smokers
Study finds moderate or severe signs of depression and anxiety among hospice caregivers
Study finds link between depression and initiation of e-cigarette use among college students
Collaborative care helps improve symptoms in older adults with subthreshold depression
Anxiety or depression may raise risk of wound-related complications after surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
In-home occupational therapy reduces depression symptoms in patients with impaired vision