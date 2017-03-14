Alere i RSV test receives FDA CLIA waiver for detection of RSV infection in children, adults

March 14, 2017 at 9:21 AM

First molecular test to detect RSV infection in 13 minutes or less now widely available in a broad range of healthcare settings

Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR), a global leader in rapid diagnostics, today announced that its Alere™ i RSV test has been granted CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) waiver by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the detection of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infection in children and adults. The Alere i RSV test, which was cleared for marketing by the FDA in August 2016, is the first molecular test that can be used at the point-of-care to detect RSV in 13 minutes or less.

With CLIA waiver, the Alere i RSV test will be available in physician offices, hospital emergency rooms and walk-in clinics throughout the United States.

Related Stories

“Our innovative Alere i platform now offers the key trio of respiratory assays for rapid molecular detection of RSV, Influenza A & B and Strep A in a broad range of healthcare settings,” said Avi Pelossof, Alere Global President of Infectious Disease. “Healthcare providers can now deploy the power of rapid molecular testing to quickly and accurately differentiate these potentially serious infections and link patients to the appropriate treatment.”

In acute care settings, every minute counts when assessing symptomatic patients. Arming healthcare personnel with a simple-to-use, point-of-care RSV test that offers speed and molecular accuracy facilitates early and appropriate supportive care, the avoidance of unnecessary antibiotic treatment, and the rapid initiation of infection control measures to help control the spread of RSV, a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening infection.

“As of February 28, 2017, we have installed approximately 7,500 Alere i instruments across the globe. Achieving a third CLIA-waived assay on the platform demonstrates our ability to successfully bring transformational new technology to market and we look forward to further expanding the assay content and disease states of the Alere i platform,” said Pelossof.

Source:

http://news.alere.com/~/media/Files/A/Alere-Newsroom-V2/press-release/Alere_i_RSV_CLIA_release_3_7_2017_FINAL_2.pdf

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alere doubles commitment to support OAFLA in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and EID
Combatting Antibiotic Resistance, the role of POC Diagnostics
Alere reports net revenue of $666.9 million for fourth quarter 2014
Alere wins ABFT accreditation to deliver post-mortem, human performance toxicology testing services
Alere supports DTHF’s Tutu Teen Truck project to expand reach of infectious services for youth
Alere completes sale of BBI business to Exponent Private Equity
Alere provides update on CMS decision to revoke Medicare billing privileges of Arriva Medical
Alere announces cash dividend of $3.00 per share on its Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alere completes sale of Alere Health