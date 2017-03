Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) is used to measure the mechanical properties of viscoelastic materials under stress. A free webinar from METTLER TOLEDO will explore how robust DMA instrumentation can quickly and reliably determine critical properties to ensure materials perform as expected in context.

DMA is a well-established thermal analysis technique. It can be used to determine both Young’s and shear modulus values and measure relaxation effects that often cannot be measured with differential scanning calorimetry (DSC). DMA is also used to measure damping characteristics, viscoelastic behavior, glass transition temperature and polymer structure/morphology for a wide range of materials including thermoplastics, composites and metals. Modulus values and glass transition temperature are particularly important when designing products that can be used safely for many years.

