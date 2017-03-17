New study provides reassuring information about safety of osteoporosis drug

March 17, 2017 at 1:20 PM

A new study provides reassuring information about the short-term and long-term safety of denosumab, a monoclonal antibody that is used to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Adverse events that had been noted in a pivotal clinical trial in women age 60 to 90 years old treated for 3 years showed no tendency to increase after a further 3 years of treatment, the study showed.

In addition, women who crossed over from 3 years of placebo to 3 years of denosumab experienced no increase in adverse effects compared with women treated for the initial 3 years.

"All of this is consistent with an excellent safety and tolerability profile for denosumab treatment for osteoporosis," said Dr. Nelson Watts, lead author of the study results published in Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.. The authors noted that, especially in older women on long-term treatment, many if not all adverse events could be called "life events"-things that would have happened whether or not the person was participating in a clinical trial.​

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-bone-and-mineral-research/osteoporosis-drug-found-safe-long-term-trial

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Women with early periods more likely to experience premature menopause, study finds
Study finds low rates of osteoporosis screening, treatment for older women with hip fractures
Estrogen therapy can lead to healthier teeth and gums in postmenopausal women, study suggests
Study assesses effect of combining exercise, dietary supplements on muscle mass and function
Measuring BTMs could be practical way to identify patient's adherence to osteoporosis medications
Hormone replacement therapy linked to lower risk of atherosclerosis and death in women
New review outlines key challenges and solutions to address growing burden of fragility fractures
Men face higher risk of mortality after fragility fractures linked to osteoporosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Hyperglycemia occurs when a patient has higher than normal blood sugar levels. If the levels are very high, consistently 13-14 or above, the patient will start to feel tired, thirsty and feel the urge to go to the toilet frequently to pass urine (micturition).

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New review explores approaches for prevention of hip fracture in very high risk patients