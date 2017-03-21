New Mettler Toledo e-training course, DSC curve interpretation

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to offer its comprehensive e-training course, DSC Curve Interpretation. The live course segment will be offered three times on March 29th, 2017, to allow participation from around the globe. The course includes self-paced, interactive learning that can be completed at any time. Both the live session and self-paced modules are included in a one-time course fee of $100 USD.

DSC is perhaps the most frequently used thermal analysis technique. It is a fast, sensitive, and easy-to-use characterization method that measures enthalpy changes due to physical and chemical property changes in polymers, footstuffs, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals as a function of temperature or time.

While sample measurement is important, proper interpretation of the DSC curve is even more important for useful characterization. This is because generating additional support for assumptions or discovering critical information about material properties may require that one or more experimental parameters be varied.

In addition to gaining proficiency in DSC results interpretation, attendees will learn how additional DSC-related techniques such as flash DSC, high-pressure DSC, microscopy, chemiluminescence, and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) can be used to provide additional insights into material properties.

The $100 USD fee must be made by credit card and includes the live event and self-paced modules. The live event will include a Q&A with METTLER TOLEDO experts so attendees can get answers to important application questions.

Please visit DSC Curve Interpretation for live e-training times and to register. For information on METTLER TOLEDO thermal analysis technology, please visit www.mt.com/ta.