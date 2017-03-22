New review addresses mysteries behind ‘good’ HDL cholesterol metabolism

March 22, 2017 at 1:01 PM

A new review addresses the mysteries behind "good" HDL cholesterol and why boosting its levels does not necessarily provide protection from cardiovascular risk for patients. It appears that augmenting the function of HDL cholesterol, rather than its concentration, is key.

The review details the manner in which tissue and systemic inflammation affects the metabolism of HDL cholesterol via several pathways, pointing to ways to improve its production and function.

"Our own clinical studies as well as in vitro and animal studies performed by other groups have demonstrated the significance of adipose, or fat, tissue for optimal HDL cholesterol metabolism and function. Currently, it is accepted that adipose tissue inflammation is one of the hallmarks of systemic inflammation, thus, it is our hypothesis that addressing adipose tissue-associated systemic inflammation will support the atheroprotective role of HDL," said Dr. Demidmaa Tuvdendorj, senior author of the British Journal of Pharmacology article.

Source:

http://wiley.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/british-journal-pharmacology/does-boosting-good-cholesterol-really-improve-your-health

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New approach shows promise to prevent, treat cholesterol gallstone disease
High intake of dietary cholesterol and eggs not linked to elevated risk of memory disorders
Study identifies new role of cholesterol in regulating brain proteins
New class of cholesterol-lowering drug alongside statins can reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases
Endogenous peptide inhibits atherosclerosis by reducing cholesterol levels
Reducing cholesterol to level of newborn baby lowers cardiovascular disease risk, research finds
UIC chemists pinpoint role of cholesterol in cells
New gene-silencing drugs cut cholesterol levels by half in early research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Patients with elevated cholesterol levels face greater risk for rotator cuff surgery failure