AMSBIO launches new automation-friendly cell-free DNA purification kit

AMSBIO has announced the launch of its new cfPure™ Cell Free DNA Purification Kit for scalable and automation-friendly isolation of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from patient serum or plasma samples.

Circulating cfDNA is normally comprised of DNA fragments from healthy cells. However, apoptotic cells, necrotic cells, cancer cells, and intact cells all release cfDNA into the bloodstream. In addition, fetal cfDNA can be isolated from peripheral maternal blood. The utility and value of using cfDNA from serum and plasma for non-invasive molecular diagnostics is illustrated by the use of fetal cfDNA- obtained from a simple maternal blood draw - for fetal sex determination and prenatal diagnosis of chromosomal aneuploidy and many other genetic disorders.

Related Stories

Recently, DNA shed from tumor cells has been identified  as a non-invasive method of screening biomarkers for the early diagnosis and prognosis of cancer. This method, sometimes called "liquid biopsy", can provide guidance for treatment decisions, and can enable monitoring of cancer therapy, and organism-wide screening for the presence of nascent metastatic tumors in drug-treated cancer patients. Circulating cfDNA is easily collected by standard, minimally invasive, blood draws. Compared with sampling of DNA from FFPE tumor specimens, cfDNA can provide superior real-time data on primary and metastatic tumors, and offers the potential to analyse biomarkers for mutational information.

Since cfDNA is found at very low concentrations and in a fragmented state, very efficient DNA capture is necessary to provide sensitive and reliable results.

The AMSBIO cfPure™ DNA Extraction Kit provides an automation-friendly method to obtain maximal cfDNA recovery from various specimen types, including fresh or frozen serum or plasma, as well as plasma from blood collected in Streck Cell-Free DNA collection tubes. The cfPure™ system uses silica-coated paramagnetic particles to purify cfDNA from less than 1 mL to greater than 10 mL of serum or plasma. The kit's optimized buffers ensure very efficient recovery of cfDNA fragments in the size range 100 - 500 bp. Recovered DNA is suitable for a wide range of downstream applications, including bisulfite sequencing, NGS, and qPCR.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neuroscience range by Amsbio covers a variety of tools to help neuroscience research
AMSBIO provides comprehensive selection of products for Wnt signaling research
AMSBIO add new range of human endothelial progenitor cells
AMSBIO introduces a suite of high quality and biotinylated proteins for KIRs research
AMSBIO announces new edition of its popular organoid culture handbook
Study identifies conditions required to further develop liver and pancreas cells
AMSBIO publishes new catalogue that details cutting edge tools for neuroscience research
AMSBIO offers extensive products to study metabolic pathways in cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO’s new catalogue details extensive range of high purity reagents for glycobiology research