French osteoporosis expert wins 2017 IOF Committee of National Societies Medal

Today, at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases in Florence, Italy, Dr Thierry Thomas, Professor of Medicine and Head of the Rheumatology Department, University hospital, St. Etienne, France, was awarded the 2017 IOF Committee of National Societies (CNS) Medal.

The CNS Medal recognizes an individual who has made an important contribution to the cause of osteoporosis prevention through active participation in CNS activities and by expanding IOF's messages and outreach in his/her country. The CNS, comprising more than 230 patient and medical societies worldwide, is IOF's core membership committee. Its membership represents the world's largest single network of national and regional organizations dedicated to the prevention of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal disorders.

Professor Jean-Yves Reginster, Chair of the CNS and IOF Board member, stated: "I am delighted to recognize Thierry Thomas' outstanding achievements through the presentation of this prestigious award. As an acknowledged expert and leading educator in osteoporosis and the broader rheumatology field he has shown outstanding support for IOF programmes as well as for health professional education and advocacy initiatives in France. His commitment to the work of the Groupe de Recherche et d'Information sur les Ostéoporoses (GRIO) and to the IOF Capture the Fracture® Programme, as well as his overall contributions to research, teaching, public outreach, and secondary fracture prevention have served to advance patient care and health professional knowledge in France and beyond."

Professor Thomas has published more than 200 scientific articles or book chapters. He is Vice-President of the French Society of Rheumatology, Past President of GRIO, and President of the French College Academic Lecturers in Rheumatology, among other positions. His involvement in scientific societies and institutions include membership of the Bone Working Group of the French Society of Rheumatology, the ESCEO Scientific Board, the GRIO Scientific Board and the IOF Capture the Fracture® Steering Committee.

https://www.iofbonehealth.org/news/leading-french-osteoporosis-expert-awarded-iof-cns-medal

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
