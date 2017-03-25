Hamilton Robotics and Zymo Research team up to strengthen epigenetics research

Automated Workflows Open New Avenues in the Rapidly-Expanding Epigenetic Frontier

Hamilton Robotics and Zymo Research Corporation announced an ongoing collaboration that unites Zymo Research’s epigenetics innovations with Hamilton’s high-throughput workflow expertise. A number of Zymo Research assay chemistries are now optimized for use on Hamilton’s automated liquid handling workstations, including a time-saving and robust automated method for non-biased extraction of DNA and RNA. Additional integrated workflows will be released to strengthen epigenetics research in a wide range of markets, from academia to diagnostics and more.

A Zymo Research scientist using the newly-designed automated epigenetic workflow on a Hamilton automated liquid handling workstation

Epigenetics may hold important keys to unlocking a myriad of diseases and disorders, including cancer, autism, Alzheimer’s, addictions and more. According to market research from Stratistics MRC, the global epigenetics market is expected to reach $1,286M by 2022 with a CAGR of 14.4%. "The implications for understanding and regulating epigenetic mechanisms are both staggering and fascinating," commented Marc Van Eden, VP Business Development at Zymo Research. "By combining our like-minded ways of thinking and respective strengths, mutual Hamilton Robotics and Zymo Research customers can fully focus their efforts towards this powerful scientific realm without distraction."

Debbie Bowers, VP of Robotic Operations at Hamilton Robotics agreed: