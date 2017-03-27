Mobile incinerator units can help dispose human remains at disaster sites

Human cremation is not at the top of most people’s conversation starters and unless people have experienced bereavement they probably don’t give the process a thought. It is a fact that some councils are running out of space for burials in urban cemeteries so cremation is the most common alternative. Human cremation is a safe and dignified process, carefully completed by expert operatives and the resulting remains can be returned to families who may wish to perform a service of remembrance.

Outside of the funeral industry human incineration can be performed utilising mobile cremation units which are sometimes supplied for use at disaster sites. Designed to burn a human body in 60-90 minutes, their faster cremation cycles and ‘Hot Hearth’ design can save fuel where it may be necessary to perform more than one cremation in a day, for example to curtail the spread of disease. The mobile cremation units are self-contained and easy to move and have been designed to work in remote areas where other methods of disposal may not be efficient or practical.

Related Stories Inciner8 wins second Queen's Award for Enterprise in five years

Fully containerised and equipped with a 700 L fuel tank, hydraulic door operation, ash collection drawer and liquid retention still, these mobile incinerator units are ideal for disease control, and with a three stage post combustion smoke treatment they offer cremation without any evidence of smoke or odour. In consideration of their deployment in different locations the mobile incinerator units offer a safe and dignified cremation process for victims of disease war or famine, compliant with many faiths and cultural beliefs, and their design means that they are easily removed from a location after use so that communities do not have to live alongside a reminder of the process that has taken place.

The mobile incinerator units weigh approximately 20 tonnes, are HC 20 ft container size with a capacity of 70 kg and are fabricated using a high quality robust monolith refractory lining suitable for extreme temperatures (1600 degrees Centigrade), and have a durable steel chassis with a fully enclosed and hygienic stainless steel outside layer.