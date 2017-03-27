Mobile incinerator units can help dispose human remains at disaster sites

March 27, 2017 at 9:26 AM

Human cremation is not at the top of most people’s conversation starters and unless people have experienced bereavement they probably don’t give the process a thought. It is a fact that some councils are running out of space for burials in urban cemeteries so cremation is the most common alternative. Human cremation is a safe and dignified process, carefully completed by expert operatives and the resulting remains can be returned to families who may wish to perform a service of remembrance.

Outside of the funeral industry human incineration can be performed utilising mobile cremation units which are sometimes supplied for use at disaster sites. Designed to burn a human body in 60-90 minutes, their faster cremation cycles and ‘Hot Hearth’ design can save fuel where it may be necessary to perform more than one cremation in a day, for example to curtail the spread of disease. The mobile cremation units are self-contained and easy to move and have been designed to work in remote areas where other methods of disposal may not be efficient or practical.

Related Stories

Fully containerised and equipped with a 700 L fuel tank, hydraulic door operation, ash collection drawer and liquid retention still, these mobile incinerator units are ideal for disease control, and with a three stage post combustion smoke treatment they offer cremation without any evidence of smoke or odour. In consideration of their deployment in different locations the mobile incinerator units offer a safe and dignified cremation process for victims of disease war or famine, compliant with many faiths and cultural beliefs, and their design means that they are easily removed from a location after use so that communities do not have to live alongside a reminder of the process that has taken place.

The mobile incinerator units weigh approximately 20 tonnes, are HC 20 ft container size with a capacity of 70 kg and are fabricated using a high quality robust monolith refractory lining suitable for extreme temperatures (1600 degrees Centigrade), and have a durable steel chassis with a fully enclosed and hygienic stainless steel outside layer.

Source:

https://www.inciner8.com/blog/human-crematoria/choosing-human-cremation-system/

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »