Researchers characterize ‘gold fingers’ using ion mobility mass spectrometry

March 28, 2017 at 7:32 AM

Drugs containing gold have been used for centuries to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, they might be effective against cancer and HIV. One mechanism by which they work could occur because gold ions force the zinc ions out of zinc fingers—looped, nucleic acid binding protein domains. American researchers have characterized such “gold fingers” using ion mobility mass spectrometry. As reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie, they identified the exact gold binding sites.

“The zinc ions in zinc fingers bind to four sulfur or nitrogen atoms of the protein’s cysteine and histidine residues,” explains Nicholas P. Farrell of Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, USA). “Gold ions bind to just two amino acid fragments and change the conformation of the protein. The “gold fingers” are no longer able to bind to nucleic acids, which may be therapeutically useful.”

Although there are a variety of potential binding sites for metal ions, each metalloprotein usually prefers a single conformation. It was previously not possible to determine where the specific binding sites were in a mixture of conformers. Farrell and his team have now closely examined two gold fingers. According to Farrell, “replacing the zinc in zinc finger 3 of Sp1 transcription factor leads to only a single gold finger species.” The researchers identified this as having a linear Cys-Au-His bond. In the case of the HIV nucleocapsid protein, which plays a critical role in the replication of the virus, “putting gold in the zinc finger 2 of the protein (NCp7-F2), leads to three different gold finger species with linear Cys-Au-Cys motifs, one of which is clearly predominant.”

Related Stories

The researchers’ success stems from their use of a special analytical method called travelling-wave ion mobility mass spectrometry (TWIM-MS). In this technique, the molecules to be analyzed are ionized and the ions accelerated by an electric field in a gas. Collisions with the gas molecules cause the ions to be slowed. Large, voluminous molecules are slowed more than small, compact ones because they collide more frequently. This makes it possible to differentiate and separate isomers as well, because although they have the same mass, their different geometries result in different mobility. Once separated according to their mobility, the individual ions can now be fragmented through collision induced dissociation (CID) and the fragments measured again by mass spectrometry. This makes it possible to characterize shorter peptides that remain bound to gold.

“In this way, we were able to identify the specific binding sites and modes for the gold-modified zinc fingers NCp7-F2 and Sp1-F3,” says Farrell. “Ion mobility mass spectrometry thus provides important information about the changes in geometry caused by the exchange of zinc in the zinc finger proteins, as well as the selectivity and reactivity of such reactions. This could be of benefit in the search for new metal-based antiviral and antitumor drugs.”

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/angewandte-chemie-international-edition/mobile-gold-fingers-travelling-wave-ion-mobili

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
How will Brexit impact life sciences in Wales?

Life sciences is one of the Welsh Government’s nine priority sectors for the economy, in which it is supporting industry-led investment. The Life Sciences Hub Wales, in Cardiff, was opened in July 2014 with the aim of increasing the sector’s contribution to the Welsh economy by more than £1 billion by 2022.

Pelvic prolapse surgery using mesh no more effective than standard repair?

Women who have surgery for their prolapse have a 3 in 10 chance of needing at least one more operation, so the success rate is not great. Gynecologists hoped that using non-absorbable synthetic mesh or biological graft material as a patch to reinforce their standard repairs, the success rate would get better.

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

