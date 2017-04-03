Horizon 2020 program selects Precision NanoSystems’ NanoAssemblr platform to develop RNA medicines

April 3, 2017 at 3:25 AM

Precision NanoSystems NanoAssemblr™ platform has been selected for the controlled manufacture of nanomedicines as part of the multinational B-SMART (Brain-Specific, Modular and Active RNA Therapeutics) translational research project.

This €6 million initiative, funded by the EU Horizon 2020 program, aims to use RNA-based therapeutics to silence the production of disease-causing proteins for a range of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s. Professor Raymond Schiffelers from UMC Utrecht is leading the project, and explained its goals:

RNA medicines are interesting because you can use what is essentially the same polynucleotide molecule to treat multiple diseases, just by changing the nucleotide sequence. Our goal is therefore to design modular nanoparticles capable of delivering a payload of therapeutic RNAs to the brain, allowing them to prevent the biosynthesis of harmful proteins at source.

One of the key aims for Horizon 2020 projects is to demonstrate that these technologies are transferrable from a research to a clinical setting. This means that the manufacturing processes must be reproducible and scalable. Precision NanoSystem’s NanoAssemblr platform is ideal from this perspective, allowing us to make many different types of particles in a reliable and reproducible manner. This technology also allows you to accurately predict the particle size based on the mixing speed, PEG concentration and mixing ratios, which is a significant step forward. Equally importantly, it can be easily scaled to manufacture batch volumes sufficient for clinical trials. Having a NanoAssemblr Benchtop instrument in each laboratory involved in the project – eight in total across the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, the UK, Spain and Italy – will allow us to manufacture the same particles at each site, helping to accelerate our research.

Source:

https://www.precisionnanosystems.com/precision-nanosystems-nanoassemblr-chosen-horizon-2020-project-develop-novel-rna-therapeutics/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Salk scientists use mRNA to successfully treat hemophilia B in mice
Scientists reveal new mRNA method to deliver safe, cost-effective therapeutic antibodies
New database of PCR primers enables effective detection and identification of RNA viruses
Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases
New research points to lncRNA's key role in helping control cellular processes
Zymo Research offers new sample collection devices that contain DNA/RNA Shield reagent
Discovery of link between RNA quality control and longevity may shed light on mechanisms behind aging
Study provides insight into how microRNA may amplify effects of drug treatment in liver cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Targeting RNA repeats