Horizon 2020 program selects Precision NanoSystems’ NanoAssemblr platform to develop RNA medicines

Precision NanoSystems NanoAssemblr™ platform has been selected for the controlled manufacture of nanomedicines as part of the multinational B-SMART (Brain-Specific, Modular and Active RNA Therapeutics) translational research project.

This €6 million initiative, funded by the EU Horizon 2020 program, aims to use RNA-based therapeutics to silence the production of disease-causing proteins for a range of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s. Professor Raymond Schiffelers from UMC Utrecht is leading the project, and explained its goals: