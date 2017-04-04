CEO for Medical City Children's hospital announced

April 4, 2017 at 6:49 AM

William (Bill) Lee has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medical City Children’s Hospital effective May 1.

Since 2010, he has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, a 604-bed combined adult and children’s hospital. Lee also serves as Chief Administrator for Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah, where he led a $20 million capital campaign to design and build a new children’s hospital, to open in 2019.  

Under Lee’s leadership, the children’s hospital significantly expanded bed capacity and services, along with recruiting many new highly-skilled subspecialists. His scope at Memorial University Medical Center includes oversight of clinical operations, financials, community relations, physician recruitment and philanthropy.

Bill’s extensive experience with business development, growth and operations of children’s hospitals brings a depth of knowledge during an exciting time of advancement at Medical City Children’s Hospital,” 

 

Chris Mowan, CEO of Medical City Dallas.

Lee previously served as President and Executive Director of Children’s Health Network at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for 10 years. Additionally, he held leadership positions within Hospital Corporation of America, including at Eastside Medical Center, and at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

He holds a Master of Health Administration and Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University, along with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.

Source:

MEDICAL CITY HEALTHCARE

