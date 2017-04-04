Cole-Parmer add Vitl Life Science Solutions range of lab equipment to their portfolio

A subsidiary of the ITL Group has reached an agreement with Cole-Parmer USA to add the Vitl Life Science Solutions range of laboratory equipment to their growing portfolio.

Vitl Life Science Solutions is part of global contract design and manufacturing company, ITL Group, located in Ashford, Kent, but with facilities in the United States and China.

With over 60 years’ industry experience, Cole-Parmer is a global leader in laboratory and industrial fluid handling products, instrumentation, equipment and supplies.

The entire range of Vitl laboratory products will be made available through Cole-Parmer as part of their PCRMax range, enhancing Vitl’s presence with a global leader in instrumentation, and allowing Cole-Parmer to help complete their PCR workflow.

Melissa Waldroup, Product Manager of Life Sciences for Cole-Parmer commented on the agreement:

“I am very excited that we are moving forward with Vitl. Their innovation and differentiated products in the market place, combined with their willingness to work with us and our particular needs made it an obvious choice for us.”

Thomas Jull, Vice President of Operations at ITL Virginia said:

We at ITL are very excited about our new partnership with Cole-Parmer. This is great news not just for the Vitl product line but also for the ITL Group’s operations in the U.S. We look forward to working with CP and providing them with a great product. The development of such a relationship and the possibility of these types of opportunity is exactly why ITL decided to expand into North America. – with many more to come in the future!”

CEO of ITL Group, Tom Cole added:

“Expansion in the US is one of our key priorities as we look to build on 40 years of business success. This agreement with Cole Parmer USA is a game-changer for us state-side, and a credit to the hard work and innovative approach of the team at Vitl.

“We look forward to working closely with Cole-Parmer USA and helping them to complete their PCR workflow, while enhancing the global profile of our Vitl product range and the wider ITL Group.”

Vitl have begun shipping products to Cole-Parmer in preparation of an initial stock launch, and will provide on-going support with further product training as they begin to roll out the new range.