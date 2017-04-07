New Chief Marketing Officer of SP Industries announced

April 7, 2017 at 12:16 PM

SP Industries, Inc. (SP) has announced the appointment of Ian Whitehall as Chief Marketing Officer managing and directing all global marketing for the company’s three divisions - SP Scientific, SP Scienceware and SP Ableware.

Whitehall, who joined SP in 2005 through the company’s acquisition of Genevac, Ltd. from Thermo Fisher Scientific has served as Chief Sales Officer since 2016.

In making the announcement, SP CEO Bill Downs stated, “Ian has done an outstanding job in shaping and managing our sales and service organization to strategically support our diverse product portfolio and routes to market."

"As SP further leverages its expertise in equipment, technologies, and consumables for research and industry, Ian’s technical  background coupled with his prior commercial roles make him ideally suited to lead our portfolio strategy, including new product development and acquisitions, as well as market strategies and communication programs.”

As a member of the SP Leadership team, Ian has been instrumental in expanding our portfolio of biological drug manufacturing equipment to optimize scale-up, fill and finish, driving our growth in the global marketplace and realizing synergies between our equipment and consumables brands. In his role as CMO, he will bring a heightened focus to maximizing our strategic portfolio initiatives.”

Bill Downs, CEO of SP Industries

Whitehall has 29 years of experience in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries. Prior to joining SP Industries, Whitehall held scientific positions at Lonza Biologics and GSK before moving to commercial roles with Beckman Coulter (European Marketing Manager: Liquid Handling and Drug Discovery), TTP Labtech (Sales Manager) and Smiths Detection (European Business Manager: Life Sciences) and Genevac Ltd as Sales Manager for Genevac along with Electrothermal, STEM and Barnstead Europe.

Source:

SP Industries

