New Vice President of Marketing for SP Scientific division named

SP Industries, Inc. (SP), has announced that Robert (Rob) Darrington has joined SP Industries as Vice President of Marketing for the SP Scientific division.

Ian Whitehall, Chief Marketing Officer of SP stated, “In this leadership role, Rob will be heading our product management and technical marketing teams, assuring that SP Scientific product strategies are aligned with the evolution of current and emerging markets, as well as driving continued enhancement and new product development focused on design, reliability, and ease of use.”

He added, “In this new role, Rob brings a wealth of experience in developing, marketing and selling capital equipment solutions to the life sciences, bio-process and pharmaceutical industries. He has a keen understanding of the market drivers and we look forward to his contributions in shaping the organization to meet the changing needs of our customers and deliver growth for company.”

Darrington was most recently Senior Sales & Marketing Manager for Prior Scientific Ltd. from 2014 – 2016 and his experience also includes several years with Genevac, Ltd. prior to, and after the company’s acquisition by SP Industries in 2005. He holds a BSc in Biology from Southampton University, UK and a MBA from De Montfort University, UK.

Darrington expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the SP organization as well as his new role, stating, “SP has developed a great deal over the past three years with new owners, new financing and new acquisitions that build on and complement their core capital equipment offerings around freeze drying, evaporation and thermal control. There is enormous potential to develop refined, well integrated systems for customers requiring sterile fill / finish and I look forward to working with, and further developing the product management team to build on this foundation.”