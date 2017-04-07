Uniqsis offers affordable, easy-to-use flow chemistry systems for research and education

April 7, 2017 at 5:51 AM

Available in a choice of configurations the Uniqsis FlowLab™ range are affordable and easy-to-use flow chemistry systems ideal for use in research, education and for those wishing to try flow chemistry without the associated costs of a fully automatic system.

FlowLab™ and FlowLab Cold™ systems

Built around the same high quality components as used in the widely acclaimed Uniqsis  FlowSyn™ system, both the FlowLab™ and FlowLab Cold™ offer uncompromised performance at an entry-level price.

The FlowLab™ system comprises two high pressure pumps, a HotCoil™ coil reactor station and FlowLab™ system control computer. The computer, pumps and HotCoil™ are connected over a LAN using an Ethernet hub. In this way, the system can be controlled remotely by Wi-Fi, allowing the control computer to be conveniently operated outside the fume hood. FlowLab Cold™ includes the Polar Bear Plus Flow™ module which provides cooling down to -40°C without the need for liquid nitrogen or solid carbon dioxide (Cardice).

Related Stories

The system can be further adapted using HotColumn™ which can accommodate up to six column reactors for catalysts or scavenging applications, or in the case of FlowLab Cold™, fitted with a static reactor/mixer chip holder. In addition, there are options to add a third HPLC pump and a second reactor module such as a HotCoil™ or Polar Bear Plus Flow™ which together provide an operating temperature range of - 40°C to +300°C. An optional inline Flow-UV™ detector can also be included to monitor dispersion and help to determine the optimum point at which to begin and end product collection.

FlowLab™ application software provides control of the system via a step-through interface that can be learnt in minutes and is highly intuitive to use. Programs can be designed and saved reactions run automatically, including priming and washing. The program is monitored on a real time display showing temperatures and pressures. FlowLab™ also automatically detects any modules that have been added to the system.

For further information on the Uniqsis FlowLab™ system range please visit www.uniqsis.com/paProductsDetail.aspx?ID=FlowLab or contact the company on +44-(0)845-864-7747 / [email protected]

Since 2007, Uniqsis has specialised in the design and supply of mesoscale continuous flow chemistry systems for a wide range of applications in chemical and pharmaceutical research. The company’s aim is to make flow chemistry easily accessible to both novices and experienced users.

Source:

http://www.uniqsis.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Children born to older mothers are at an advantage, report researchers
Siemens Healthineers introduces new platform for computed tomography at ECR 2017
Andy Murray and DHI launch #TeenTechChallenge for Scotland’s innovative young minds
CYSTINET-Africa project aims to find new strategies against pork tapeworm infection
Pathology database to be made for development of deep learning tissue image analysis
RCSI research focuses on need to personalise treatment for bowel cancer patients
Aircuity helps build energy efficient facilities at Texas Children’s Hospital
Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Jenway introduces new 7205 UV/Visible spectrophotometer for robust, reliable data analysis