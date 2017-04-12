Determining glass transition with thermal analysis, a new webinar by Mettler Toledo

Glass transition temperature is an important property that helps determine the temperature range in which a material can be used. A free webinar from METTLER TOLEDO will explore glass transition theory and the thermal analysis techniques used to determine glass transition and glass-transition temperature.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present a new webinar, Determination of the Glass Transition, live on Thursday, April 20th, 2017. The English-language presentation, offered three times to allow participation from around the globe, will review glass transition theory. It will also explore the measurement of glass transition and glass-transition temperature using various thermal analysis techniques.

Glass transition occurs in non- or semi-crystalline materials. This transition is sensitive to both chemical and physical structures and leads to significant changes in material properties. Structures that affect glass transition include crystallinity, cross-linking, plasticizers, and fillers.

The basic requirement for glass transition is a sufficiently large degree of molecular disorder in at least one direction. During the transition, materials being tested change from elastic to visco-elastic state. This results in a change of thermal expansion, specific heat capacity, or modulus.

Thermal analysis offers several ways to measure these shifts and shed light on glass transition: differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), thermomechanical analysis (TMA), and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA). The effectiveness of these techniques will be explored using representative application examples.

The presentation will conclude with a Q&A, so attendees can have their most pressing application questions answered by METTLER TOLEDO experts.

