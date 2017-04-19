MR Solutions introduces sealed animal handling beds for use in cleanroom environments

April 19, 2017

MR Solutions’ preclinical, cryogen-free multi-modality, MRI systems can now be sited in cleanroom environments with the addition of a sealed animal handling bed. This provides a well-controlled environment for handling rodents as the animal bed maintains the health of each rodent and prevents contamination of the laboratory.

Containing the animals within the animal handling bed allows the researcher to carry out repeat imaging over time or use different imaging modalities without transferring the animal - this allows streamlined workflow.

The NORLUX Neuro-Oncology Laboratory, an international research center which is part of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) is now using this system on the MR Solutions 3T cryogen-free MRI preclinical scanner. The research is on cancer with a particular focus on malignant brain tumours.

Not only does this 17 cm bore scanner provide state of the art images but its small footprint – the size of a desk - means it can easily be accommodated while the integrity of the specific pathogen free (SPF) environment remains intact as there is no need for an emergency liquid helium venting system. This is particularly important when working with immune-deficient animals.

MR Solutions, a holder of the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2016 for Innovation, has established a collaborative agreement with the Luxembourg Institute of Health which allows researchers to have direct access to MR Solutions’ development physicists who can help develop innovative MRI pulse sequences.

MR Solutions has over 30 years’ experience and in excess of 2000 installations across the world, including MRI spectrometer sales. Its head office is at Ashbourne House, The Guildway, Old Portsmouth Road, Guildford, Surrey GU3 1LR; tel: + 44 1483 532146; [email protected]; www.mrsolutions.com with offices in the USA and distributors world-wide.

