Research findings could lead to new approaches for preventing infections after stroke

April 20, 2017

Having a stroke damages immune cells as well as affecting the brain, research has found.

The findings help explain why patients have a greater risk of catching life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia, after having a stroke.

Therapies that boost survival of the affected immune cells or compensate for their damage could help improve the recovery of stroke patients, the researchers say.

The study found that patients have reduced levels of protective antibodies in their blood after having a stroke, which might explain why they are more susceptible to infections.

Tests with mice revealed those which experienced a stroke had fewer numbers of specialized immune cells called marginal zone B cells, which produce antibodies.

Affected mice were more susceptible to bacterial lung infections, the researchers found.

Loss of the B cells was caused by a chemical called noradrenaline produced by nerves activated during stroke.

Researchers, led by the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute, found they could protect the mice from infections using a therapy to block the effects of noradrenaline.

Noradrenaline is part of the body's fight or flight response. It helps to prepare the body for action and has a range of effects, such as raising heart rate, boosting blood supply and triggering the release of energy from stores.

Blocking noradrenaline would probably be too dangerous in stroke patients, the researchers caution. They say development of other therapies that block or bypass the damage to the immune system could offer new approaches to help cut the risk of infection after stroke.

The study could also lead to new tests to identify which stroke patients have the highest chances of developing an infection, so that they can be monitored more closely.

Related Stories

Around one-third of stroke patients are stricken by infections, which can lessen their chances of making a good recovery. Treatment with antibiotics does not protect patients from developing infections and new therapies are urgently needed.

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications and was funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and the Medical Research Council. The Roslin Institute receives strategic funding from the BBSRC.

Experts from The University of Manchester and Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust also contributed to the research.

Dr Barry McColl, of The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said: "Our work shows that stroke has damaging effects on the normal ability of the immune system to protect us from infections such as pneumonia, which are particularly life-threatening in stroke patients. This could partly explain why people who have strokes are so prone to getting infections.

"We now plan to build on our findings by developing and testing new treatments that can block or bypass these immune deficits with B cells a particular target"

Professor Craig Smith, on behalf of the stroke research group at Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Infections are a major complication of stroke and lead to a worse outcome for patients. This is an important study which provides new insights about how stroke affects the immune system, which we hope will lead to new approaches to preventing infections after stroke."

Source:

http://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2017/immune-discovery-points-to-stroke-therapy

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Restriction on trans fats in foods could reduce rates of heart attack and stroke
MUSC researchers provide first systemic evidence for safe use of tPA in stroke patients with SCD
New app offers support to clinicians on rehabilitation strategies for stroke patients
GPs’ advice on secondary prevention medications disregarded by some stroke survivors, study finds
MGH scientists develop software that provides automated support for diagnosing cause of stroke
Investigational device aims to minimize risk of cerebral damage during TAVR
Early treatment with stem cells can safely help recovery in stroke patients, study shows
Regular exercise, not body fat, may help predict person's recovery from stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
WHO classifies stroke as neurological disease