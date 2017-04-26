Normal weight people with central obesity at increased risk for death, study finds

April 26, 2017

People with a normal BMI who carry their weight around the middle are at the highest risk of death from any cause compared to those who are overweight or obese but carry their weight elsewhere, Loughborough research has found.

For the study Professors Mark Hamer and David Stensel and Dr. Gary O'Donovan from the University's School of Sport, Health and Exercise Sciences measured 42,702 participants from 10 different years of the annual Health Survey for England and the Scottish Health Survey.

They wanted to see if a large-scale analysis would have similar results to previous smaller scale studies, which found normal-weight individuals with central obesity had the worst long-term survival, even when compared to overweight and obese participants with central obesity.

Related Stories

For the new study participants were categorized as normal weight; normal weight with central obesity; overweight; overweight with central obesity; obese; or obese with central obesity based on BMI and waist-hip ratio.

The researchers found that when compared with the normal weight participants without central obesity, only normal weight and obese people with central obesity were at increased risk for all-cause mortality. All participants with central obesity, regardless of BMI, were at increased risk for cardiovascular deaths.

Speaking about the findings Professor Mark Hamer said: "Our research does back up the findings of previous smaller scale studies which show normal-weight people with central obesity are at increased risk for all-cause mortality.

"It is yet further evidence that even if you are within a 'healthy' BMI range but you carry weight around your stomach your health is still at risk.  The message here is that if you do have central obesity, no matter what your BMI, you should take steps to reduce this fat."

The observational study was published this week in Annals of Internal Medicine.

The project was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC), which is a partnership between Loughborough University, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and the University of Leicester. As part of BRC, Loughborough leads the 'Lifestyle theme', which focuses on physical activity behavior and obesity-related diseases.

Source:

http://www.lboro.ac.uk/media-centre/press-releases/2017/april/people-with-a-normal-bmi-who-carry-weight-around-the-middle-at-greatest-risk-of-.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Drinking beetroot juice before working out makes aging brain look younger
Children with obesity face four-fold greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Early childhood routines linked to healthy development and lesser obesity risk
Prevalence of high blood pressure found to be six times higher among obese Hispanic adolescents
Physical activity linked to better chances of survival after heart attack
Researchers identify obesity as leading cause of preventable life-years lost
Epigenetic changes detectable at birth linked to risk of obesity
Study establishes potential of BAT receptors as druggable targets for treatment of obesity, diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise improves strength, builds self-confidence in aging adults