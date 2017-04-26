Scientists aim to combat antibiotic-resistant infections by harnessing synthetic mucus

April 26, 2017

Researchers are pursuing an innovative and unexpected new avenue in the quest to fight antibiotic resistance: synthetic mucus. By studying and replicating mucus' natural ability to control pathogenic bacteria, the scientists hope to find new methods for combating infections.

Katharina Ribbeck, professor of tissue engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will present the work at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology annual meeting during the Experimental Biology 2017 meeting, to be held April 22–26 in Chicago.

"I am so excited about mucus because I am convinced it can help us find new strategies for protecting us from infections, in particular, those that relate to an overgrowth of harmful microbes," said Ribbeck. "My lab and others around the world have begun to engineer mucin-inspired polymers and [synthetic] mucus. We want to use these engineered polymers to control problematic pathogens inside and outside of the body and to stop the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant microbes."

You might not think about it until you catch a cold, but mucus is everywhere in the human body. We produce about a gallon of mucus each day to sustain a protective coating on more than 2,000 square feet of internal surface area, including the entire digestive tract as well as the mouth, eyes, lungs, female reproductive tract and, of course, the nose.

Microbes are also incredibly prevalent on and within our bodies, and most of these trillions of microbes live inside the mucus that lines the digestive tract. Through her research into the functions of mucus, Ribbeck has elucidated how this slimy substance helps maintain a healthy balance between beneficial and potentially harmful microbes.

Related Stories

"Over millions of years, the mucus has evolved the ability to keep a number of these problematic pathogenic microbes in check, preventing them from causing damage," said Ribbeck. "But the mucus does not kill the microbes. Instead, it tames them."

In its new work, her team investigated how mucins, the sugar-coated molecules that form the mucus gel, influence the makeup of our internal microbial communities by constraining the formation of multicellular assemblies (also known as biofilms) by the microbes. As a case study, the scientists looked at the mucins that are found in saliva, called MUC5B. They grew two types of bacteria known to compete in the mouth: Streptococcus mutans, which forms cavities, and Streptococcus sanguinis, a bacterium associated with healthy oral conditions. They found that the harmful Streptococcus mutans bacteria quickly outgrew Streptococcus sanguinis when grown together outside of saliva or mucin-containing media. But grown in the presence of MUC5B (both in real saliva and in MUC5B-containing synthetic mucus), the two species tended to establish a more even balance, suggesting mucin could be instrumental in supporting greater bacterial diversity.

"We conclude from these findings that MUC5B may help prevent diseases such as dental caries [cavities] by reducing the potential that a single harmful species will dominate," said Ribbeck. As a next step, the team plans to continue to investigate the potential role of mucins in maintaining microbial diversity in other mucosal surfaces throughout the body. ​

Source:

http://www.faseb.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows new treatment pathway for antibiotic resistant bacteria and infectious diseases
New imaging tool that spots lung infections could help prevent antibiotic overuse
New class of antibiotics effective in treating children with MRSA skin infections
WHO releases first ever list of antibiotic-resistant 'priority pathogens'
New combination antibiotic therapy overcomes pernicious infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria
Common antibiotic can disrupt formation of negative associations in the brain, research reveals
Scientists develop new drug that combats two ‘priority pathogens’
New class of drugs offers hope against antibiotic resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Brown fat is a tissue well studied in small mammals, where it acts as a heat-producing organ to stay warm in a cold environment. Its unequivocal identification in adult, healthy humans about a decade ago is of major importance due to its immense capacity to convert chemical energy into heat

Brown fat in humans: more than previously thought

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify novel mutations in bacteria that promote evolution of antibiotic resistance