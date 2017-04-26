Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Thought Leaders Brian Smith Perioperative Practitioner University of Derby Online Learning

An interview with Brian Smith, conducted by James Ives, MPsych

Can you please give an overview of perioperative practice? How does it differ from generalized practice?

Perioperative practice is quite a specialized area focused around patients who are undergoing surgery. The patients are coming in for a purpose, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct something they would like adjusted. In general nursing, on the wards, you look after the care of the patients for a range of reasons but they are more likely to be long-term and have more general care needs, as the name suggests.

As perioperative practice is a specialized area where patients could go under anesthesia for a surgical operation. It's a time in the patient's life where they will feel vulnerable and anxious, because it's letting go of control of themselves.

They're entrusting their life to someone else, or to a group of people who will actively do their very best to address the needs of the patient, but the patient is unconscious in our care, which is a slight difference from other services found in the healthcare.

General practice looks after the conscious person in an integrated way, the patient's at the center of care and are catered for every step of the way. Depending on the reason that you're attending the hospital, you're very much involved in your care. You'll make decisions alongside colleagues who will present options to you.

What skills are learnt in training for perioperative practice?

The skills in perioperative practice are quite specific and focused. A lot of the skills are around making sure that the anesthesia or surgery or even the recovering patient is under controlled circumstances.

For example, when we look at the patient in the operating department we're constantly monitoring the patient’s heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, etc. We've got a very close eye on the patient's physiology, how they're reacting to that situation, whether there's any pain relief on board, whether they need pain relief first and foremost.

We keep a very close watch on every single physiological change in a patient in recovery, especially before they go back to the general ward, their observations are checked regularly, on a close and frequent basis to make sure that they are safe to go back to the ward.

Most of the skills are about making sure the patient has recovered from the general anesthetic, is able to hold their own airways so they can breathe for themselves, and that they can respond to command, for example they should be able to tell us their name and be alert enough to talk to us.

From those aspects they are then able to be transferred back to the ward area. We don't let anybody move out of the perioperative department until we are confident that they've got full control of their own faculties.

How do the skills learnt for the perioperative practice transfer to other high intensity areas such as the intensive care unit and emergency departments?

The specialist skill sets in perioperative practice are those that can extend across into different specialist areas, and also can be transferable at the same time. Many people who have worked in critical care and perioperative, have found themselves moving back and forward within those areas, as well as going to A&E departments. That's good for your career, because you're able to take the skill sets that you've learned in one particular area and enhance them in another.

In critical care, skills like close monitoring of a patient who is unconscious or sedated and on a ventilator are found. It is a fine tuned approach of making sure we understand what's happening for the patient at every stage and also interpret any physiological changes that the patient has.

In A&E departments, if there's an emergency coming in you might find some of the perioperative team down there looking after the critically ill patient who may have had a road traffic accident, or something else.

Immediate primary observations are undertaken, fluid regimes might be put in place, where we have to get some fluid into the patient's body, as much as making sure that their temperature is at the right state, as well as their heart rate is okay, it's regular and the injuries are contained in a safe way.

It extends out into situations where you may have flying squads or road traffic accidents or high intensity incidences, like those that we've had recently in London. It means that some of the team can be out on the roadside applying their skill set in the same manner, to take care of the injured people.

You also find those skill sets in the military, with personnel in critical care flying teams who go in helicopters or vehicles to pick up the casualties of war and bring them back to a safe zone where they can be treated.

We're applying exactly the same skills, that close connection, that close watch on basic physiology and responding immediately to any changes that could be detrimental to the patient's life. They're very highly skilled individuals working in this area.

How is perioperative practice different in a military setting? What additional skills are required?

I think the skill sets needed in a military setting are having much more situational awareness, being much more aware of equipment you have with you, and how you can use it effectively. There's also a degree of heightened communication as you've got to communicate a message very quickly and very succinctly under pressure.

While perioperative practice in operating departments is a pressured environment, in most hospitals it's relatively controlled because everybody is familiar with each other, with the same teams and they know the environment.

In military setting when you're working out in a rural location, you're usually in a temporary medical center. You don't naturally have all the equipment in the same place, or in the same locations, so what you have to do is know what's in your Medipacks, your medical packs. You've got to know where things are.

Certainly in the temporary hospitals you'll find that practitioners will try their very best to keep the equipment in the same locations so that it becomes habit forming. If you need to go and find a cardiac arrest machine, a resuscitation machine you should be able to find it in the same place.

That's an extra set of skills, that you've got to be aware of the situation that you find yourself in, and you've got to try and create the norms so that it promotes best practice. You can get equipment quickly to treat the patient.

Immediate assistance in conflict situations are another difference, those who are out on the front line will be waiting for medical attention when they require it. Individuals in the groups that are out there will find they'll have a degree of responsibility to know what equipment they have with them and how they can use it effectively to put the person into a situation where they can be immediately evacuated and taken to a field hospital.

When working with vulnerable adults and children what special considerations are taken into account by the perioperative staff?

When dealing with any patient, and certainly the vulnerable adult group, your communication has to be crystal clear. When you're approaching an individual, you always should ask for permission to do procedures.

If you're applying ECG or taking a blood pressure, you should be asking permission before you can touch the patient. It's not an automatic thing that you can go ahead and do.

With the most vulnerable patients you have to have a greater sensitivity of how your emotional intelligence is playing out in the perioperative environment. What you're doing with the patient and for the patient.

If there's any particular concerns around children, we should acknowledge to ourselves the complexity of the situation’s background and be familiar with it. Some people will be very sensitive to the way you say things or the way you approach them in your bodily mannerisms as much as your verbal linguistic skills as well.

Patients are vulnerable at the best of times, they're anxious, but for those who come with additional anxieties and vulnerabilities, we have to approach them in a very sensitive and thoughtful manner.

What helps with that in particular is the six Cs of nursing practice. Showing compassion in practice, gives you a chance to exercise your enhanced communication skills, to provide that particular fine-tuned care for the patient who may have real sensitivities.

For example, when you're treating patients like dementia patients, you have to be very considered in a succinct message that you give to them. You have to ask them almost very clearly one person at a time, you should speak and ask them, give them time to think about what's been said before they can respond.

Perioperative practice is a very busy environment, and sometimes you might have two or three things all happening at the same time. You might have the practitioner talking directly with the patient, but some background noise or people talking might confuse their state of mind, and it makes it much harder for them to make a decision or be informed in the decision making within the operating department.

It is very, very important with those particular patients to actually ask the question or ask for permission clearly and give them time to process that information or to come back with questions.

Is special training given to help with practitioners’ interactions with vulnerable adults and children?

There are a lot of courses available. We're starting to now see, in perioperative practice training, more of an awareness of vulnerabilities and starting to see that being built into training programs.

Equally, when someone qualifies and still works in an operating department afterwards, they're encouraged to complete further education in these areas that will enhance their practice.

There is a basic requirement in most hospitals where they will ask you to complete a dementia package, or complete a vulnerable safeguarding adults and children package. There is a professional requirement where that you should extend your skill set, your understanding by undertaking CPD in programs or courses that relate to your practical theory.

We're starting to see more and more not just more education provision but also in daily discussion as well. How we manage to deliver the care that's necessary for every type of group of people that we deal with.

There’s also an important ownership on the practitioner part to actually go out and seek the education and make sense of it. When they've done the education bring it back into the operating department, actually reflect on the application of that knowledge and how they can actually refine it much more to benefit the patients that they deal with.

The University of Derby Online Learning offers a completely online top up course for perioperative practice. Please give an overview of the course, what is covered?

The course at Derby is aimed at taking a global perspective of perioperative education, looking at how we address the three main areas that are in perioperative practice, such as anesthesia, surgery and also post anesthetic care recovery.

The course is designed in such a way that we'll take individuals through the whole program looking at different types of anesthesia, modern, contemporary anesthesia compared to the old anesthesia types.

We show how anesthesia techniques have changed, the medication's that have changed, how that promotes greater patient safety in the perioperative environment.

We also look at different types of surgery that has changed over the last decade or two, keyhole surgery compared to open surgery, and how keyhole surgery is advancing even more.

This course in itself is not UK versioned, it's a global version looking at perioperative practice in different countries. It looks at pain management, health demographics in different countries compared to the UK or the US, obesity, cardiac disease across the world and we look at the different techniques that are being used across the globe.

We look at how operations and anesthesia are performed in different countries where there is less equipment, less financial capital available to support the same quality of patient care.

Then we also look at the military angle as well, because the military angle will address the routine type of operations, such as appendicectomies, gall bladder removal all the way through to the actual emergency trauma patients that they will see in the front line conflict zone.

To make it much more realistic, instead of just studying online at a distance, we've created a virtual reality platform, which is avatar based and allows individuals to come into a virtual hospital, where they will meet different patients.

The students are asked to make decisions about the care for those patients. The outcomes of those decisions are controlled by the simulated experience because it shows the student making a decision, and it might be the wrong decision, so they then see the consequences of what happens when that takes place.

We also extend that a little further by inviting students who can come a couple of residential days in the whole program where they can come to a physical location in the UK.

They will meet the virtual patients for real in the residential space, be able to chat with them and find out how they're doing after their virtual operation to get a real sense of whether the decision was the right thing for them.

The residential will be running live online as well, so it means that even if you can't come to a physical location, you can ask questions and see what is happening so you won’t lose out, you will still gain a degree of experience to the residential.

It's an all-inclusive package at the end of the day, and we hope it will build people's knowledge and insight into perioperative practice.

Who are the Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP)? What signification does their accreditation grant to this course and what relationship is there between them and the University of Derby Online Learning?

The Association for Perioperative Practice are an organization that's been in existence for round about 50 years now. They have been leaders in the field setting standards and recommendations for safe surgery and practice.

The organization is a large organization based in the UK and they work collaboratively with other organizations in the UK, such as the British Association for Operating and Nursing, as well as the European Operating Department of Nursing, as well as other US organizations as well.

They're the leader in the field in the UK, and they help to ensure that perioperative practice has set standards based upon evidence based research. They have an educational component to their wing, where they help people identify courses that they may want to use to enhance their practice.

Equally they also provide professional advice on anything you would like to develop into such as your career aspect, or if you want to explore different aspects such as going into the military, et cetera. They've been a very instrumental organization for many years.

I think the AfPP's involvement in that has made a tremendous difference, not just to the University of Derby but to any organization that runs a perioperative program and aligns it correctly to the recommendations and standards that they set. They're a very valuable organization, ensuring that patients receive the right treatment in the right way at the right time.

This program with the AfPP involved gives a chance to share the knowledge and understanding of how we can bring all this together and provide a health service fit for the next century as well as the century afterwards.

We have embedded the standards and recommendations that they have made, as well as some of their online education that they have for their members. We've embedded that into the thematic approach of the program.

We also asked them to look at the course materials that we’d written, and they came back with great ideas and critical points of where we can change it to make it much more of an enhancement of the student experience.

Who is the course aimed at? What are the prerequisites for entry onto the course and when are the intakes of new students?

This program is a top up degree at this point of time, so the individuals coming in will need to show they've got 240 credits, and this will top them up with another 120 credits. 240 credits would be, 120 from a certificate, 120 credits for a diploma level, so this top up degree would give them the full degree. Then we'll try our very best to show a career pathway through the program for the individuals

Some qualifications that come in could be from some old English National Board qualifications that were run in the 1990s. Could be older than that, could be an NVQ level three, or it could be a simulated operating department assistant qualification, or it could be an international diploma or certificate in perioperative care.

With each applicant, we’ll talk to them about their perioperative experience, because they could get ‘Recognition of Prior Learning’. Recognition of Prior Learning is not just about certificates, it's about experience and application of what you've done as well.

Previous experience working in the field with previous qualifications, we could say that they have the 240 credits entry point that they require, we weight the experience you have on its merit. We decide if you've got the significant equivalency to be able to get into the program.

The program will require you to spend some time studying online. It will also require you to be working in a perioperative field. It may not necessarily be directly into a perioperative hospital environment where you're working in anesthesia, surgery or recovery.

It could be endoscopy, day case suites, a field hospital, or it could be on a Mercy Ship, when you're going around supporting patients having their operations. Anywhere there's a perioperative connection is possible to do this program.

At the end of the program the individual will come out with a degree in perioperative practice, so it's a BSc Honors in Perioperative Practice, allowing you to work in the field of perioperative care.

For many it will be a top up degree, it will be recognizing that they have a degree for the first time in their career, because there's lots of perioperative practitioners that don't have degrees because of previous qualification were at a different level, were at a diploma level.

Some of the nurses who have nursing degrees don't have any perioperative qualifications, this will be the first time that's actually recognized they've got perioperative education for themselves.

It's open to a global audience. Each applicant will be measured on their own merit, and we will advise accordingly. That's important, because what we want to do is make sure that the individuals don't find that they're struggling at any stage to get through the program.

Why would a student looking to move into a more applied area of healthcare choose perioperative practice over other clinical areas of development?

The big attractiveness of coming into perioperative practice for a student who has just qualified as a nurse is that the wards are extremely busy now, and you don't get a great deal of time to be with your patients, to really understand the patient in full detail as much as care for them in a manner that you would want to spend a lot more time doing.

Perioperative practice gives newly qualified students an opportunity practice their nursing skills in more profound way. They can care for people who are vulnerable, who've come for the operation and want to be treated as an adult as well as a person.

That means that you have to draw on every single nursing skill you have to think about how can you apply compassion in practice to deliver the very best in care to a patient who's unconscious.

Whereas on the ward most of the time patients are conscious and they're looking after themselves, because they are encouraged to be self-sufficient. Whereas in theaters, we can't encourage self-sufficiency because we've rendered them unconscious. We have to become the patient's advocate. Theaters are a specialized nursing area that you can apply all your nursing skills that have been learnt in the nursing program.

Even in recovery you get a chance to speak to the patient as they're coming around, the communication is fundamental to ensuring that they understand what's happened to them, and gives you a chance to monitor their ability to respond to oral command, as well as get them back to the ward.

I think it's a place where you can exercise your full range of technical skills as well as soft communication skill, but also your innate skills, your internal intrinsic value of why you came into nursing in the first place. It's about making a difference to the patients that you want to truly care for.

Where can readers find more information?

For further information, at the University of Derby we have a webinar that we recorded with a very large group of individuals who were really interested in this program. We got great attendance from different countries.

It was about a one hour where we were giving the full information about this program, which included what this program was about, how unique this program was, also the prerequisites.

You can also contact the university for further information, or you can contact the Association for Perioperative Practice (both links below), who are also actively promoting this program. They will be able to tell you about the information about the program itself.

https://www.derby.ac.uk/online/course/online-perioperative-practice-bsc-top-up-degree-course-program

https://www.afpp.org.uk/home

Equally, those who are keen to have a personal contact or a personal touch about it, they're very welcome to contact myself or Vicky Cockerill at the University of Derby, and we would be glad to have any Skype calls or phone calls with anybody.

We'll give you a very personal and heartfelt perspective on this program and what we're trying to achieve, rather than the academic perspective. We really have a good vision about this program, and we want to convey that message in a meaningful way that people understand, that we're trying to develop the future practitioners to care for patients.

Brian Smith - [email protected]

Vicky Cockerill - [email protected]

About Brian Smith

Brian Smith has been a Perioperative Practitioner for thirty years and has contributed significantly to the development of Operating Department Professions. His portfolio of work includes establishing perioperative standards, clinical education, co-designing and delivery of perioperative Higher Education.

He is an award-winning, energetic and highly motivated individual with a strong track record of leading enhanced learning in vocational, further and higher education settings at senior level. Brian qualified as an Operating Department Practitioner in 1987, and graduated from Lancaster University with a bachelor's degree in Organisation and Management Studies in 2004.

He went on to earn a Post-Graduated Certificate in Education, and in 2008 completed a Masters in e-Learning Education at Edge Hill University. Aside from his Perioperative CPD activities, he is studying a PhD to understand learner behaviour and ontological needs in the learning experience.

In 2012, Brian was awarded the prestigious Higher Education Academy National Teaching Fellow for excellence in teaching and learning for developing inspiring and innovative new models of learning. Brian has an extensive experience in authoring articles, chapters, and books in perioperative education alongside his previous AfPP tenure as the editor for the Journal of Perioperative Practice. Today, he continues to write, and review for the journal alongside his clinical practice and higher education teaching roles.

He has a keen interest in organisational/individual behaviour with a dedicated passion to increase skills and knowledge in the workplace. In his coach/consultant portfolio, he shepherds senior perioperative practitioner in their leadership behaviour, skills, and know-how in promoting safer surgery. He is also a board member of the Association for Perioperative Practice.