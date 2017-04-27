METTLER TOLEDO’s weighing and dosing solutions enable contract R&D lab to meet customers’ requirements

April 27, 2017

Clearwater, Florida-based CoreRx, a contract R&D laboratory specializing in pharmaceutical formulation and design, trusts METTLER TOLEDO Quantos to meet its customers’ rigorous requirements and provide timely, cost-competitive weighing and dosing solutions.

As pharmaceutical companies are held to increasingly aggressive product innovation targets, they rely on contracted partners to help with process innovation in drug formulation and manufacturing.  CoreRx offers its clients more than 200 years of combined drug formulation experience along with state-of-the-art analytical equipment in support of their development and manufacturing goals.

The company was created to fill a recognized need for API formulation design and delivery support for early phase pharma research, specifically for phase I-III clinical trials. Originally, it invested in an instrument valued at over $300,000 for capsule filling but had technical challenges with the unit, which halted production and cost them a project. While seeking a replacement, technicians filled capsules by hand in an economically unsustainable process.

The company’s lead metrologist turned to METTLER TOLEDO for a solution and discovered that Quantos could substantially increase CoreRx’s capsule fill rate with a dosing tolerance of just 1 percent. Compared to the first capsule-fill unit, Quantos was a fraction of the cost and size, easy-to-use, and able to serviced in-house. In fact, the first project in which Quantos was used allowed them to fill capsules at a rate 5 times higher than their previous process.

CoreRx then added the Quantos Handheld Powder Dispensing (HPD) unit as a portable, safe, and fully-contained way to handle APIs in their labs. This has helped production considerably, since many projects start with only a few grams of API.  The HPD enables formulation experts to make single analytical samples, supporting seamless technology transfer and scale-up.

Today, CoreRx’s services have grown to include the entire spectrum of cGMP solutions for pharmaceutical applications. In this fast-paced, expanding environment, the company’s lead formulation scientist particularly appreciates Quantos' sample-to-sample traceability.

