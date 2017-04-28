Online relapse prevention tool offers ‘cheap accessible option’ for people with bipolar disorder

April 28, 2017

An online relapse prevention tool for Bipolar Disorder offers a "cheap accessible option" for people seeking support following treatment, say researchers.

Bipolar Disorder (BD) is a lifelong mental health condition characterized by depression and mania. It affects one percent of adults worldwide and costs an estimated £5.2 billion annually in England alone.

It is treated with medication, yet many people continue to experience relapses.

Enhanced Relapse Prevention (ERPonline) is a psychological approach developed by the Spectrum Centre for Mental Health Research.

Related Stories

It teaches people with Bipolar Disorder (BD) to recognize and respond to early warning signs of relapse.

Lead researcher Professor Fiona Lobban from the Spectrum Centre for Mental Health Research at Lancaster University said: "The key elements are identifying your individual triggers and early warning signs for both mania and depression, and developing coping strategies to manage mood changes in everyday life."

The research into ERPonline is published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

It involved 96 people split into two groups at random - half could access the ERPonline intervention, while the other half received their usual treatment.

The researchers found that access to ERPonline was associated with an improvement in beliefs about mood plus increased monitoring of early warning signs of depression and mania compared with patients who did not use the intervention.

Professor Lobban said: "Online interventions may prove an important cheap, feasible and acceptable step forward in creating a choice of evidence-based interventions for people with BD at different stages of recovery."

Source:

http://www.lancaster.ac.uk/news/articles/2017/researchers-develop-online-support-for-people-with-bipolar-disorder/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers examine morbidity linked to depressive disorders
UNIST researchers make breakthrough in search for potential root causes of bipolar disorder
Study to assess effectiveness of two OTC medications for treating alcoholism in bipolar patients
Patients with family history of bipolar disorder more likely to engage in violence, study finds
Study provides new insights into side effects of antipsychotics
Many smokers desire counseling to help them quit, but only few are receiving it
Drug or alcohol problems among veterans may increase risk of suicide, study finds
Salk scientists develop new way to find responders to lithium therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Patients with early, severe depression symptoms have increased genetic risk for psychiatric disorders