Could a magnesium cream be used as an alternative to tablets for deficiency?

May 1, 2017

A new study by the University of Hertfordshire has revealed that a magnesium cream could be used as an alternative to tablets to combat major health problems including high blood pressure which are linked with deficiency.

The study, published in PLOS One, found that magnesium absorbed through skin significantly boosted magnesium levels in the blood.

BetterYou, experts in the field of transdermal magnesium (through the skin) welcome the study’s findings.

“These findings are extremely exciting for us, as they prove that supplementing magnesium topically is the fastest way to get this vital mineral into the bloodstream” says Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou.

Related Stories

“In today’s modern environment the excess of processed foods, bad fats and sugars are decreasing our magnesium levels resulting in a population deficient in the mineral.

“A Government-funded report by Professor David Thomas [2] reported that due to a change in farming methods and food processing, the level of magnesium within our diet has declined by 21% since 1940!

“Therefore, it’s highly recommended that magnesium supplementation is introduced into your daily routine to help keep your levels optimum and replenish lost magnesium.”

Leading nutritionist, Sally Wisbey says: “Swallowing capsules is not ideal for everyone, so buying supplements in topical methods can be an easier option.

“BetterYou’s transdermal magnesium range is ideal for supplementing, not only due to the absorption but the ease of delivery.

“For fast acting use, magnesium chloride is highly recommended as it has an impressive rate of absorption, making it the perfect form for BetterYou’s transdermal magnesium range.”

A clinical trial by Cardiff University showed how well magnesium is absorbed through the skin. A further study by Watkins & Josling showed that BetterYou MagnesiumOil will elevate cellular magnesium levels up to five times faster than traditional tablets or capsules.

BetterYou is currently leading a world-first absorption trial with Northwick Park Hospital to identify if spraying magnesium onto the skin can correct low serum magnesium levels in patients with small bowel stoma.

Magnesium is a natural relaxant and is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Magnesium deficiency is linked with many common health issues including migraines, anxiety, depression and extreme fatigue.

Source:

BetterYou

Posted in: Business / Finance | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Vitamin B12 supplementation could offer protection against impacts of air pollution
BetterYou magnesium can raise cellular mineral levels faster than traditional tablets
Recognition given to BetterYou for sleep assisting product
Study finds link between vitamin D levels and severity of malabsorption issues
Nutritionist Sally Wisbey provides 7 tips for choosing right supplement
Oral vitamin D spray offers better protection from colds and flu than tablets
Study shows magnesium supplements can reduce chances of breaking a bone
Simple oral vitamin D spray could help extend lifespan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?

We've been in Formula 1 now for 51 years. What defines our ability to compete is the fact that we have understood the need to innovate. In addition, we take an incremental rather than disruptive approach to innovation.

How is Formula 1 revolutionizing healthcare?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers study benefits of vitamin B12 in Marmite