Adventist Health System, Bio-Optronics partner on CTMS deployment to foster clinical research excellence

Bio-Optronics and Adventist Health System (AHS) have announced the implementation and initial rollout of the Clinical Conductor Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) at two of the faith-based health care system’s research institutes. This deployment, which included a CTMS-EMR integration with Cerner Millennium, will maximize process efficiency and enhance the organization’s overall research quality.

A national leader in patient care, this implementation enables AHS to offer streamlined clinical trials for the benefit of patients and the advancement of medical research.

“Our partnership with Adventist Health System exemplifies the importance of having an integrated, uniquely-configured technology solution at this caliber of research organization,” said Dan Kerpelman, CEO at Bio-Optronics. “We are excited to help amplify the positive impact research has in the lives of Adventist Health System patients, and look forward to the opportunity to continue the expansion of Clinical Conductor at other facilities throughout the health system.”

This unique deployment of Clinical Conductor CTMS was configured to align with Adventist Health System’s specific research workflows, and seamlessly integrate with its EMR and other research systems currently in use.

“The full digitization of clinical trials is foundational to the delivery of high-quality research,”

said Duncan Grodack, senior vice president and Florida Division CIO for Adventist Health System.

“We are passionate about the utilization of best-in-class technologies in our clinical and translational research to advance our imperatives, and this new partnership is reflective of that.”

Adventist Health System’s flagship, Florida Hospital, is a leader in clinical trials research. Clinical Conductor CTMS is expected to roll out to several research units in Florida this year, with a full deployment anticipated in 2018.

“Our impetus to streamline and enhance processes surrounding our clinical trials directly correlates with our never-ending goal of delivering the highest level of care possible for our patients, and to that end, we look forward to utilizing and maximizing the solutions and resources now available to us through this partnership,”

said Dr. Steven Smith, chief scientific officer for Florida Hospital Research Services, Adventist Health System’s largest research enterprise.

Adventist Health System is a faith-based health care organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida. A national leader in quality, safety and patient satisfaction, Adventist Health System's more than 80,000 employees maintain a tradition of whole-person health by caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of every patient. With 45 hospital campuses and more than 8,300 licensed beds in nine states, Adventist Health System facilities incorporate the latest technological advancements and clinical research to serve more than 4.7 million patients annually. The full continuum of integrated care also includes urgent care centers, home health and hospice agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Learn more at http://adventisthealthsystem.com/.

About Bio-Optronics Bio-Optronics, the creators of Clinical Conductor CTMS, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Clinical Conductor CTMS is an established clinical trial management system, utilized by thousands of research organizations worldwide, designed to simplify and standardize complex research processes for businesses managing and conducting clinical trials.