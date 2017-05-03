Adventist Health System, Bio-Optronics partner on CTMS deployment to foster clinical research excellence

May 3, 2017

Bio-Optronics and Adventist Health System (AHS) have announced the implementation and initial rollout of the Clinical Conductor Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) at two of the faith-based health care system’s research institutes. This deployment, which included a CTMS-EMR integration with Cerner Millennium, will maximize process efficiency and enhance the organization’s overall research quality.

A national leader in patient care, this implementation enables AHS to offer streamlined clinical trials for the benefit of patients and the advancement of medical research.

“Our partnership with Adventist Health System exemplifies the importance of having an integrated, uniquely-configured technology solution at this caliber of research organization,” said Dan Kerpelman, CEO at Bio-Optronics. “We are excited to help amplify the positive impact research has in the lives of Adventist Health System patients, and look forward to the opportunity to continue the expansion of Clinical Conductor at other facilities throughout the health system.”

This unique deployment of Clinical Conductor CTMS was configured to align with Adventist Health System’s specific research workflows, and seamlessly integrate with its EMR and other research systems currently in use.

“The full digitization of clinical trials is foundational to the delivery of high-quality research,”

said Duncan Grodack, senior vice president and Florida Division CIO for Adventist Health System.

“We are passionate about the utilization of best-in-class technologies in our clinical and translational research to advance our imperatives, and this new partnership is reflective of that.”

Adventist Health System’s flagship, Florida Hospital, is a leader in clinical trials research. Clinical Conductor CTMS is expected to roll out to several research units in Florida this year, with a full deployment anticipated in 2018.

“Our impetus to streamline and enhance processes surrounding our clinical trials directly correlates with our never-ending goal of delivering the highest level of care possible for our patients, and to that end, we look forward to utilizing and maximizing the solutions and resources now available to us through this partnership,”

Related Stories

said Dr. Steven Smith, chief scientific officer for Florida Hospital Research Services, Adventist Health System’s largest research enterprise.

Adventist Health System is a faith-based health care organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida. A national leader in quality, safety and patient satisfaction, Adventist Health System's more than 80,000 employees maintain a tradition of whole-person health by caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of every patient. With 45 hospital campuses and more than 8,300 licensed beds in nine states, Adventist Health System facilities incorporate the latest technological advancements and clinical research to serve more than 4.7 million patients annually. The full continuum of integrated care also includes urgent care centers, home health and hospice agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Learn more at http://adventisthealthsystem.com/.

About Bio-Optronics Bio-Optronics, the creators of Clinical Conductor CTMS, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Clinical Conductor CTMS is an established clinical trial management system, utilized by thousands of research organizations worldwide, designed to simplify and standardize complex research processes for businesses managing and conducting clinical trials.

Source:

http://bio-optronics.com/ctms/

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano achieves major milestone with 1,000th robotic surgery
Northwestern Memorial first in Illinois to integrate combined MR-PET scanner into health care system
BMC receives W.K. Kellogg Foundation grant to improve breastfeeding, maternity care in Mississippi
Comprehensive hospital standards released for improving quality of geriatric surgical care
Fitness and wellness coaching before surgery could reduce patient's hospital stay, study finds
Study finds unnecessary referrals, testing in patients treated at hospital-based primary practices
Study finds outpatient laparoscopic appendectomy to be safe, viable in public county hospital
Banning trans fats is linked to reduced hospital admissions, say researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

A major reason for the unmet need in prostate cancer in the UK is the length of time it takes to get new treatments through the reimbursement system with NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). This has a long-term impact on the UK, making the UK far behind the rest of Europe and even globally in terms of standard of care.

Access to prostate cancer treatments in the UK

Do brain training apps really work?

There are dozens of brain training apps on the market. Regrettably, very few have any studies showing efficacy. A recent systematic review from experts at five Alzheimer’s research centers looked at 32 brain training programs, and found only seven had any studies to review showing effects in the target population of aging adults.

Do brain training apps really work?

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

It is worth noting that in the U.S. and in many countries, digital pathology is still at a very early stage, compared to many other fields that were digitized 15 or 20 years ago such as radiology. There have been some barriers to the adoption of digital pathology such as regulatory challenges that are only just now being overcome. Recently, the FDA approved the use of whole slide imaging software for primary diagnostics.

AI key to driving precision medicine in cancer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New team-based primary care model linked to better post-discharge outcomes among older patients